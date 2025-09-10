Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Rain didn’t dampen RibFest 2025

Abby Ayes, Student Reporter
September 9, 2025
Abby Ayes
Carolina Rib King was one of the rib vendors at RibFest 2025.

Eating ribs four days in a row might sound daunting to some, but at Huntington’s 2025 Ribfest, it’s all part of the experience.

Held at Harris Riverfront Park, the 25th annual Ribfest has been highly anticipated by locals for months. With dozens of vendors, live music and family friendly entertainment, the event drew large crowds despite scattered showers throughout the weekend.

According to the event’s official website, Ribfest features “award-winning BBQ rib vendors from around the country, serving the best BBQ ribs, chicken and sauces you will ever eat.” Five celebrated rib vendors were featured this year, each bringing their own unique twist on the Southern classic.

Ashland native Campbell Martin said she had hoped for better weather but was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wish it wasn’t raining; that’s the only thing,” Martin said. “I feel like Huntington doesn’t get a ton of festivals, so it’s nice to see people out here.”

The title of “Best Ribs” remained up for debate, with attendees split on which vendor came out on top. Many sampled multiple options throughout the weekend in hopes of deciding for themselves.

Clayton Dyer, a festivalgoer who heard about the event through Facebook, said he and his group came specifically to try the popular pick, Carolina Rib King.

“The seasoning was really good, and so was the BBQ; we all enjoyed it,” Dyer said.

However, Martin had her own favorite.

“These are seriously the best ribs I’ve ever had,” she said, referring to Cowboys BBQ. “I wish I could make this at home,” she said with a laugh.

Beyond barbecue, Ribfest offered things for all ages. The weekend featured carnival rides, contests, a petting zoo and a 21+ beer garden. Evening live performances kept the energy high, drawing in concertgoers even during the rain.

Returning attendee Gina Wells said she was glad the event pushed through despite the weather.

“I was really upset that the weather was so depressing this year,” Wells said. “I came last year with my husband, and there were hordes of people. It was almost impossible to get anything to eat unless you got there early.”

This year’s lighter crowd made the experience more enjoyable for her.

“I liked that I was able to get up there to order and try the ribs,” she said. “Now I know why the lines were so long.”

Huntington’s Ribfest continues to grow in popularity as a local tradition, bringing together great food, entertainment and community spirit. As the festival celebrates its 25th year, it remains a favorite in the Tri-State. 

To stay updated on future Ribfest events in Huntington and surrounding areas, visit www.wvribfest.com or email [email protected].

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Calamity J is open for business under new management.
Calamity J Bar and Grill under new ownership
The Vanity Fair apartments are located beside Harmony House on Fourth Avenue. (Courtesy of Harmony House)
Grad student leads housing efforts downtown
Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.
Huntington welcomes long-awaited boba tea shop
Ukrainian flags are put on display at the Taste of Ukraine event at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington on Aug. 22.
Ukrainian independence celebrated at Taste of Ukraine event
The Bushel & Peck sign welcomes visitors from the top of the hill.
A dream in bloom: Bushel & Peck’s local escape
The downtown patrol officers will be on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Courtesy of The City of Huntington)
City launches new patrol initiative amid public safety concerns
More in NEWS
Tony Hoffman, former BMX athlete, spoke at the “Training for Change” provider conference.
Minority Health Institute fights for accessible healthcare across WV
Resident advisors in the Twin Towers residence halls were not assigned roommates.
Housing shortage resolved before classes began
One of the creators of Codenames visited campus Tuesday, Sept. 2, to give away copies of the game.
Marshall partners with Codenames for limited-edition fun
The Haute Wick Social features candle-making, as well as various knick-knacks. (The Parthenon/Kaitlyn Fleming)
Huntington Hotspots: The Haute Wick Social
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
A message from Student Body President Connor Waller
Alaina Jewell said the oceans off the Osa Peninsula offered scenic views and whale sightings for those out boating. (Courtesy of Alaina Jewell)
Huntington to howling monkeys: Marshall student’s transformative summer abroad
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal