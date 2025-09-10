Rain didn’t dampen RibFest 2025

Eating ribs four days in a row might sound daunting to some, but at Huntington’s 2025 Ribfest, it’s all part of the experience.

Held at Harris Riverfront Park, the 25th annual Ribfest has been highly anticipated by locals for months. With dozens of vendors, live music and family friendly entertainment, the event drew large crowds despite scattered showers throughout the weekend.

According to the event’s official website, Ribfest features “award-winning BBQ rib vendors from around the country, serving the best BBQ ribs, chicken and sauces you will ever eat.” Five celebrated rib vendors were featured this year, each bringing their own unique twist on the Southern classic.

Ashland native Campbell Martin said she had hoped for better weather but was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“I wish it wasn’t raining; that’s the only thing,” Martin said. “I feel like Huntington doesn’t get a ton of festivals, so it’s nice to see people out here.”

The title of “Best Ribs” remained up for debate, with attendees split on which vendor came out on top. Many sampled multiple options throughout the weekend in hopes of deciding for themselves.

Clayton Dyer, a festivalgoer who heard about the event through Facebook, said he and his group came specifically to try the popular pick, Carolina Rib King.

“The seasoning was really good, and so was the BBQ; we all enjoyed it,” Dyer said.

However, Martin had her own favorite.

“These are seriously the best ribs I’ve ever had,” she said, referring to Cowboys BBQ. “I wish I could make this at home,” she said with a laugh.

Beyond barbecue, Ribfest offered things for all ages. The weekend featured carnival rides, contests, a petting zoo and a 21+ beer garden. Evening live performances kept the energy high, drawing in concertgoers even during the rain.

Returning attendee Gina Wells said she was glad the event pushed through despite the weather.

“I was really upset that the weather was so depressing this year,” Wells said. “I came last year with my husband, and there were hordes of people. It was almost impossible to get anything to eat unless you got there early.”

This year’s lighter crowd made the experience more enjoyable for her.

“I liked that I was able to get up there to order and try the ribs,” she said. “Now I know why the lines were so long.”

Huntington’s Ribfest continues to grow in popularity as a local tradition, bringing together great food, entertainment and community spirit. As the festival celebrates its 25th year, it remains a favorite in the Tri-State.

To stay updated on future Ribfest events in Huntington and surrounding areas, visit www.wvribfest.com or email [email protected].

