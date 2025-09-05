Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Huntington welcomes long-awaited boba tea shop

Abby Ayes, Student Reporter
September 5, 2025
Abby Ayes
Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.

It has been more than four years since the Kung Fu Tea sign first appeared in a downtown storefront. Locals often wondered if the shop would ever open. Just minutes from Marshall’s campus, the highly anticipated boba shop quietly opened its doors last week.

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, has gained popularity worldwide and on social media for its unique spin on an afternoon pick-me-up. Now, Huntington is home to the first shop in the area dedicated to the drink.

Kung Fu Tea, located on Fourth Avenue, held a soft opening Aug. 25, giving customers a chance to try specialty drinks and enjoy the renovated space. Owners Rong Lyu and his wife, Yingnyu Gao, said the idea came from noticing the lack of boba shops in the area.

“We’ve lived here for 10 years, and we never saw any boba shops, so we decided to start a business,” Lyu said. “We try and make it traditional and as close to the original as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lyu said the shop’s opening faced setbacks, including delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. But after years of persistence, Lyu and Gao were able to bring their vision to the Tri-State.

Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, boba tea has become a sought-after treat in many U.S. cities. Known for its colorful straws, sealed lids and chewy tapioca pearls at the bottom of each cup, the drink has developed a loyal following.

Kung Fu Tea offers a range of traditional milk teas along with customizable options such as popping boba, lychee jellies and puddings. Lyu said his favorites include the brown sugar boba milk tea and the mango grapefruit slush. The shop is currently serving a limited menu but expects to be fully operating within the coming weeks.

Even with limited options, customers are excited.

“I used to have to drive to south Charleston to get boba, so it’s nice to have one locally that I can go to after class,”Marshall senior Tressa Mattox said.

With the shop’s proximity to campus and Gao’s experience working in a Marshall lab, the couple said they are eager to connect with students and may offer discounts in the future.

Kung Fu Tea also features more than drinks. Inside, shelves are stocked with panda-themed merchandise, including toys, jewelry and clothing. A wall of panda plush animals and a claw machine filled with panda characters give the shop a playful atmosphere. A large sitting area provides space for studying, relaxing or meeting with friends.

“The Huntington community has been really helpful,” Lyu said. “We encourage everyone to come try boba.”

Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 Fourth Avenue. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can view the menu at www.kungfuteawv.com or call (740) 406-0265. 

Abby Ayes can be contacted at [email protected].

