Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Grad student leads housing efforts downtown

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
September 6, 2025
The Vanity Fair apartments are located beside Harmony House on Fourth Avenue. (Courtesy of Harmony House)

Providing living assistance for the unhoused may sound like a job only the city government could do, but one Marshall graduate student is taking matters into her own hands.

Once Coco Daniels, second-year in the Master of Social Work program, discovered the Vanity Fair apartments located downtown, she took the information to others who she said she knew would put it to use: the Huntington Citizen Action Group.

“Nobody knew what it was. Nobody had any clue that there was a Housing First initiative in town,” Daniels, who serves on the housing insecurity committee for the newly-formed action group, said.

With the new information brought about by Daniels, the group plans to clean and repair some of the units that are currently unsuitable for living, which will give approximately 11 unhoused individuals a place to stay in the Housing First apartment complex.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Housing First model is basically a way to deal with homelessness: you give them the house first and say, ‘This is yours. You live here. You can do whatever you want with it because it’s your place, and then we’re going to provide you with services to help stabilize you,” Daniels said. 

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, “Strong evidence exists that the Housing First model leads to quicker exits from homelessness and greater housing stability over time compared with treatment as usual.”

This evidence-backed approach is a core value of the Huntington Citizen Action Group, which “aims to hold public officials in Huntington, West Virginia, accountable and focus on the best evidence-based solutions for all,” as stated on the group’s Facebook page.

Housing insecurity may only be one of the group’s many focuses, but Daniels said her work with both Harmony House and the Huntington Citizen Action Group have made her realize how prevalent the issue is with the community.

“I went from being aware of it to working with them through the internship and realizing that there’s actually a whole lot of people who care about this issue deeply,” she said. “They just don’t have the money to be able to do the things that they need, so instead of getting the money, we can donate some time and some energy and some work.”

Although “open” doesn’t particularly describe Daniels’ schedule as a grad student, she said she makes time for projects such as the housing cleanup because she’s actively making a difference in her community.

“As a student being involved with it, I made the time because I was motivated, because I was in a situation where I was realizing that we do have the power to do something about it,” she said.

“If a person is suffering, then our work is not done, and we have to make sure that everybody has all of their basic human rights,” she said, “and I do believe that a place to live is a basic human right.”

The action group’s Vanity Fair apartment cleanup will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19. The cleanup is sign-up only; individuals interested in volunteering should contact the group via their Facebook page, “Huntington Citizen Action Group.”

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.
Huntington welcomes long-awaited boba tea shop
Ukrainian flags are put on display at the Taste of Ukraine event at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington on Aug. 22.
Ukrainian independence celebrated at Taste of Ukraine event
The Bushel & Peck sign welcomes visitors from the top of the hill.
A dream in bloom: Bushel & Peck’s local escape
The downtown patrol officers will be on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Courtesy of The City of Huntington)
City launches new patrol initiative amid public safety concerns
The City of Huntington shared this photo on its Facebook on June 2, showing the United States, West Virginia and City of Huntington flags on display outside City Hall. (Courtesy of the City of Huntington, WV Facebook)
Huntington City Hall to not fly pride flag
Every bowl purchased at the event goes to provide 180 meals at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Students, local potters fight against food insecurity with Empty Bowls
More in NEWS
Tony Hoffman, former BMX athlete, spoke at the “Training for Change” provider conference.
Minority Health Institute fights for accessible healthcare across WV
Resident advisors in the Twin Towers residence halls were not assigned roommates.
Housing shortage resolved before classes began
One of the creators of Codenames visited campus Tuesday, Sept. 2, to give away copies of the game.
Marshall partners with Codenames for limited-edition fun
The Haute Wick Social features candle-making, as well as various knick-knacks. (The Parthenon/Kaitlyn Fleming)
Huntington Hotspots: The Haute Wick Social
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
A message from Student Body President Connor Waller
Alaina Jewell said the oceans off the Osa Peninsula offered scenic views and whale sightings for those out boating. (Courtesy of Alaina Jewell)
Huntington to howling monkeys: Marshall student’s transformative summer abroad
More in SPOTLIGHT
Students are now entering their third week of the semester, as classes started on Monday, August. 18.
Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
No. 2 Marshall Men's Soccer took on No. 12 Virginia Tech at home Friday evening. (Courtesy of Jay Slack)
Herd soccer ties in top-15 showdown against Hokies
Baylee Parsons
Dear freshmen, it’s okay not to know
Marshall Football secured a record of 10-3 last season.
Herd football prepares for battle against Bulldogs
Heritage Farm, located on Harvey Road off I-64, offers a number of activities and museums for all ages.
Postcards from The Parthenon: Heritage Farm
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal