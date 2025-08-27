Ukrainian independence celebrated at Taste of Ukraine event

Ukraine may be over 5,000 miles away from West Virginia, but the country and its culture still have a presence in Huntington.

The “Taste of Ukraine” event was held Aug. 22 at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge and was a pre celebration of Ukraine’s 34th year of independence from the Soviet Union. The event included an authentic Ukrainian dinner, vocal entertainment and a detailed presentation of ways to help support the country during a time when they need it most. A sense of community filled the room with a packed crowd eager to learn more about the impact they are making overseas.

To this day, breaking news alerts about the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to highlight the news feeds of millions. For the Sunflower Seeds nonprofit, every day is a constant reminder of what is continuously unfolding for the people of Ukraine. John Yeager, the president of Sunflower Seeds and former pastor of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, said he has been involved since day one.

“Right now, our primary product is hope,” Yeager said. “That’s hope for our soldiers in the trenches, literally, … hope for caregivers and hospitals … and hope for people (in the Tri-State) that are looking for a trusted group”.

Story continues below advertisement

Yeager said he wants people to know about the organization, emphasizing they are working directly with volunteers and humanitarians across the globe with a direct path of travel confirming aid is getting to those who desperately need it.

“The life-saving aspect is real,” Yeager said. “We started out with refugees: women, children, disabled and elderly in Poland, getting them medical supplies and food. … We were helping send EKG machines as well as full size medical beds.”

Yeager said he remembered hearing the news about the invasion and organizing a prayer meeting the next day.

“We thought the war would be ended by Sunday.” Yeager said.

Sandrine Pierre, Sunflower Seeds secretary and native of Orange, France, said the group’s connections allow them to get help where it’s needed.

“In my part, the connection was to France, … and we were able to connect contributions to help initially the refugees in Poland when the war broke,” Pierre said. Pierre said many Ukrainian refugees fled to Poland after the start of the conflict, and the town became overloaded with thousands of people.

After becoming aware of the need in Poland, the organization spent the first few thousand dollars they raised to help purchase fuel for trucks bringing aid from France into Poland.

“They had donations ready, but they did not have money to pay for the gas, which is super expensive,” Pierre said.

Sunflower Seeds has multiple connections in the states and across the globe, making it easy to track where their donations are going and who they are helping. While the organization sends aid for basic needs such as food and water, they also prioritize sending medical supplies and equipment. Just days after the event, Sunflower Seeds donated $4000 to Helping Hands for Ukraine for frontline medical supplies.

“I think people are very eager to learn and help, no matter where the need is, because it’s so relatable,” Pierre said. “… When we initially saw those Ukrainians, (images) of everyday people that all of the sudden have to leave their country … the bravery they have is very impressive.”

Board members for Sunflower Seeds say the tri-state area has been supportive since the beginning, but they could use more volunteers to support fundraising events hosted year-round.

“We have a steady group … that is interested, that is supportive, and the group grows. … We try and reach as many people as possible, but it’s not easy,” Pierre said.

The organization hosts many other fundraising events, including an annual 5K at Ritter Park.

“Once people hear about what we’re doing, they’re appreciative and want to participate,” Pierre said.

The organization has joined forces with MUkraine, a podcast produced by Marshall University professors on campus focusing on providing resources about Ukraine and the Russian War of Aggression, according to their website. Marshall students are encouraged to reach out and get involved. The organization says they are always looking for new volunteers, especially local youth.

“Sometimes people ask me, ‘Why this cause and not the other?’ and for me, I feel in (Sunflower Seeds) I’m able to do something that maybe others are not able to do,” Pierre said. “I feel I serve a purpose.”

The easiest ways to get involved with Sunflower Seeds is to reach out by email at [email protected] or by phone at (304) 360-1198. Signing up for their newsletter is a great way to stay aware of their future events, or by visiting their website at www.sunflowerseedstristate.com.

“Just come out; be a part of it. … Awareness leads to resources, right?” Yeager said.