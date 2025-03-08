Collective 37 signs partnership with Huntington Chamber of Commerce

Even though the idea of Collective 37 was not made by students, it would not have happened without students, a faculty advisor of Collective 37 said.

Collective 37, Marshall University’s student-run communications agency, signed their first client on Friday, March 7.

The Huntington Chamber of Commerce and Collective 37 are now together in a partnership. Megan Archer, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, said the signing of their partnership is just a kickoff to the momentum of Collective 37.

This student-based organization has been working with multiple businesses in the Huntington area and wants to give back as much as they can to their community.

Allyson Goodman, faculty advisor for the group, said students last year set three pillars for Collective 37 to operate on: creativity, growth and community.

The students said, “We want to do something that makes a difference for Huntington and a difference for the community that has for so long supported Marshall University.”

Brooke Olivarri, the communications director for Collective 37, said, “This collaboration isn’t just about what we can offer to small businesses. It’s also about what they can teach us.”

The students of Collective 37 have been nothing but thankful for the opportunities they’ve been given and the growth they have received from the organization.

Student member Mercy Hill said “The Chamber of Commerce feels really big for us, especially since we’re just like a student-run organization. It feels nice to be part of something that feels very serious and professional.”

Although it may be student-run, the organization acts just like any other agency, Hill said.

“We’ve got all of our different roles, our leadership, and things just like any other ad agency would,” Hill said. “Besides it being student work, I don’t really see much of a difference between us and a professional industry ad agency.”

Hill said the organization has been great for not only her, but all of her fellow students in the organization as young professionals before they leave the university with their degree.

“We are young professionals, and I think it’s great that we get the chance to dive into the field while still have the support system to lean back on of Marshall and of our professors if we need it that way,” Hill said. “You know, we have some experience under our belt – some real experience before we graduate and are just like thrown into the deep end.”

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected]





