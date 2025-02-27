Don’t let the cold bring you down

With winter storms hitting Marshall University, the Counseling Center has advice for students feeling the winter gloom.

The American Psychiatric Association explains this seasonal change in mood is due to seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression or the winter blues.

According to the APA, “About 5% of adults in the U.S. experience SAD, and it typically lasts about 40% of the year. The prevalence of SAD varies with geographical latitude, age and sex. The prevalence increases at higher latitudes, with SAD being more common in people living far from the equator where there are fewer daylight hours in the winter. Younger people and women are also at higher risk.”

With a higher risk in younger people, Amy Rickman-Kennedy, the director of the Counseling Center, said the second semester of the year can be more difficult for those who have SAD or the winter blues.

“Students, staff and faculty could be more moody than usual, not wanting to leave their homes, etc. It can impact academic performance if left unaddressed,” Rickman-Kennedy said.

Marshall student Kenly Arbogast said she sees a difference in her mood and those around her when the winter months start to settle in.

“It’s a lot harder for me to stay motivated and get things done during the winter,” Arbogast said. “I do see changes in the behavior of people around me during the colder months. It’s as if they lose a bit of themselves during the winter.”

Though the winter blues do exist and result in an energy decrease for people, Rickman-Kennedy highlighted the difference between SAD and winter blues.

“The difference between SAD and the winter blues is that it is common to have some days that you feel down. If it is persisting daily and impacting your daily routine, seek treatment,” she said.

If any Marshall student is dealing with a case of winter blues or SAD, the Counseling Center is always readily available for students.

“Students at Marshall can be seen at The Marshall University Counseling Center (MUCC) in Prichard Hall for free,” Rickman-Kennedy said. “There is no harm in talking with someone to figure out what is going on. MUCC also works with psychiatrists in case medication management is needed.”

Rickman-Kennedy said some of the most important things for students dealing with winter blues is to get plenty of sunlight, prioritize your sleep and take time for yourself to do things that you enjoy.

With the cold weather, it can be hard for students not to get brought down by the cold. Arbogast said these are a couple of things that she likes to do to keep herself happy during the winter.

“Some things that I like to do to spark joy and positivity in the winter are staying active, spending time participating in cozy hobbies, such as reading, crocheting, gaming and making plans with friends,” Arbogast said.

For students and anyone who has a case of the winter blues, remember to stay warm and don’t let the cold bring you down.

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected].