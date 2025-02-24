Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025

Heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding across Cabell County last week. Huntington’s Enslow Park neighborhood suffered higher waters than most in the region. 

WSAZ reports waters rose several inches inside homes, destroying furniture and forcing tenants – like Enslow Park resident Ava Taylor, to search for a new home due to damage. 

A submerged section of Route 60 made the commute to work difficult for residents, forcing them to turn around, and the road was closed. 

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Huntington Mayor Patrick Farrell hosted a discussion where he invited residents to come out to talk about what can be done about the ongoing flooding. 

Story continues below advertisement

Farrell said flooding safety measures are a priority moving forward.

He said short-term changes included ensuring the city sent alerts to neighbors as quickly as possible. The city has also implemented a new emergency route along Ritter Boulevard to help citizens exit the area safely. 

As for the long term, Farrell said his administration will work with the county, state and federal partners to find ways to stop water from getting into Enslow Park. 

“The way we do that is either with some kind of detention system or some kind of retention pond upstream,” Farrell said. 

“I understand this problem at a really emotional level because these are people’s homes, and when they get flooded there’s real trauma that happens, and I don’t want to give everyone false hope that this is going to happen quickly,” he said. “Just know that it’s a top priority of mine, it’s a top priority of the administration and that we’re going to do everything we can to mitigate the problem as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we just need to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey provided an update on flood recovery initiatives. 

Over 10,000 people across flooded areas are experiencing water service disruptions, he said. In addition, over 200,000 bottles of water have been delivered to those affected. 

Additionally, Morrisey said three individuals, including a two-year-old boy, died due to flooding in McDowell County. One firefighter has also died.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Cabell County Courthouse during the President's Day protest.
Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
Resilience of the Dot Man, Michael Fife's Art Journey
The upcoming Sunday story time on Feb. 9 will feature the solar system.
Children learn through play in museum programming
Megan Archer
West Virginia roots inspire Huntington Chamber’s next leader
More in NEWS
Marybeth Beller. Courtesy of MU Photos.
Political Science professor analyzes State of the State address
The program is expanding towards the university's upcoming freshman class.
'Marshall For All' program broadens
Lyle Menendez, left confers with brother Erik during a court appearance, April 2, 1991 in Beverly Hills, California. Lawyers for the brothers won another delay of a preliminary hearing while they seek a state Supreme Court opinion on whether an alleged murder confession is protected by doctor-patient privilege. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Wildfires delay resentencing hearing for Menendez Brothers
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
Potential Spruce Knob name change sparks controversy
McInerney dedicated 40 years of service to the university.
Former students, colleagues remember Professor Margie McInerney
More in Staff
In a poll conducted by The Parthenon out of 126 participants, 85% said they did not support the removal of DEI materials from Marshall’s websites.
Students express frustration about DEI revisions
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
Storefront of Now Hear This.
Now Hear This forms essential part of music scene near campus
Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal