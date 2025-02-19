Students express frustration about DEI revisions

Since the removal of DEI related webpages from Marshall’s website, students have voiced disapproval of the situation.

The Parthenon hosted a poll on social media asking people whether they approved of Marshall’s decision. There were 126 responses to the poll. Of the 126 responses, 107 responses, or 85%, said they did not support the decision to remove DEI related materials from Marshall’s website. Of the remaining votes 11 were in support of the decision and eight had no opinion on the matter.

On campus, reactions were like the poll.

Sophomore Faith Howell said she didn’t like what happened, but didn’t know fully what had happened. She only learned about it after seeing Marshall University President Brad Smith’s email after a Board of Governors meeting.

“All I really saw was the email Brad sent out,” Howell said. “I haven’t really looked into it, but, I mean, it’s something that I don’t like.”

Junior Tristen Thurgood said they disagreed with the removal of these materials. However, Thurgood also felt students were not made aware of the resources enough before their removal.

“I don’t think it’s a good thing,” Thurgood said. “People should be able to access the information they need.”

For freshman Athena Teasley, the removal of the resources is frustrating because she wasn’t even aware the resources existed to begin with.

“It does make it a little bit harder just because I’m not fully aware of all the resources that we have,” Teasley said. “There’s so many kids here that there’s not enough time in the world to tell them about those resources, so it does make it challenging not being able to have access to it like we probably should.”

