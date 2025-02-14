Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
February 14, 2025
Harmony House’s day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.

Harmony House plans to collaborate alongside the current Huntington administration to transform the shelter to fit their needs, one Harmony House and City Council official said. 

Sarah Walling, the president of the Board of Directors at Harmony House — and a representative for Huntington’s fourth district — said the shelter has been looking for a new location for several years. 

“The administration’s focus is on getting these services out of the central business district, but for us, it really is a matter of our current facility not fitting the needs of our programs or our clients,” Walling said. 

Walling said while Harmony House has transformed to provide the services they do today, the space was never meant to house these programs. 

“The building is about a hundred years old,” Walling said. “Out back where our apartments are now, that was Marshall’s first home for their basketball program.”

Walling said in addition to the 54 apartment units behind Harmony House’s day shelter, the organization has two separate complexes totaling 66 units. 

Furthermore, Walling said above all, the dignity of Harmony House clients is at the top of their priority list. 

“When you go by the shelter, you see all the folks sitting out on the sidewalk,” Walling said. “Well, a lot of these people are waiting for medical appointments, or they’re waiting to meet with their case managers, so it’s concerning to us that they don’t have privacy.” 

Likewise, Walling said it remains of utmost importance the new location will support individuals seeking services they may reach without strenuous transportation. 

“We’re looking for a location that is close enough to essential services like healthcare and employment that are accessible for folks who are relying on public transportation or foot power,” Walling said. 

The city of Huntington and Mayor Patrick Farrell are critical components in the success of this move, Walling said. 

“It has to be a positive working relationship on both sides,” Walling said. “We own the property where we currently operate, so there are a lot of moving parts that go into looking at a relocation. Despite the planned move, Walling said enhancing the quality of life for Harmony House clients is the true mission. 

“The last thing we should be doing as a city, service providers or human beings is making it more difficult for people who need these services,” Walling said. “That goes into finding a location out of the business district, but close enough to the resources they need.” 

Walling said remembering the humanness of the homeless crisis is a key aspect in ensuring the success of this move.

“We have people who are homeless themselves and are providing essential services to other people in the same situation,” Walling said. “There is a missing piece of dialogue from the public in these client’s stories.” 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

