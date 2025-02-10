Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance

Haven Steele, Student Reporter
February 10, 2025
Courtesy of Brayden Bailey
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.

The Marshall University Dance Team, known as the Dancing Thunder, is a dynamic group of energetic young women who perform at home football, volleyball and basketball games as well as various community and campus events throughout the year. Their performances encompass a variety of styles, including jazz and pom, contributing to school spirit and entertainment.  

“We practice twice a week for two hours each practice,” Dancing Thunder co-captain Brayden Bailey said. “We start practice by stretching and running. We then do our technique skills across the floor. After that, we typically work on our dance sidelines or halftime/timeout routines. We throw in silly moments with TikToks and/or things for our media here and there. As a team, we like to push each other always to be our best, and at practices, we get to lift each other, learn new skills and have fun.”

The team’s commitment begins with a week-long preparation camp in the summer and extends until the middle of the spring semester. This intensive schedule ensures the dancers are well-prepared for their performances and can maintain high fitness and technical proficiency.  

In addition to their regular practices, Dancing Thunder attends the National Dance Alliance Dance Camp, which is mandatory for all members. This camp allows the team to learn new choreography, refine their techniques and bond as a unit. Participation in such camps is crucial for staying updated with the latest trends in dance and ensuring the team remains competitive.

Story continues below advertisement

The selection process for Dancing Thunder is highly competitive, reflecting the team’s commitment to excellence. Tryouts are typically conducted in May and include learning material, interviews and evaluations of various dance skills. Prospective members are assessed on their proficiency in sharp pom motions, double pirouettes on both sides, splits, leaps, fouetté turns, switch leaps, toe touches, jazz style and à la seconde turns. The tryouts also include an interview segment to assess the participants’ strengths, weaknesses and general knowledge of Marshall University.  

The team’s dedication to their craft is evident not only in their performances, but also in their involvement in the community. They make public appearances at community events and perform at numerous pep rallies and campus events throughout the year. This engagement helps foster a strong connection between the university and the local community, enhancing school spirit and pride.  

“My favorite Marshall game day tradition would have to be the pregame routine we do with the Marching Thunder,” Dancing Thunder co-captain Katie Queen said. “The anticipation of the football team entering the field, the crowd filling the stadium and performing numerous school songs along with our Alma Mater is a MUDT tradition that I always looked forward to in the Joan. Knowing we represent our university, the alumni who came before us and, of course, always remembering the 75 made every home game special.”

Marshall University Dance Team has established a structured and disciplined approach to their training and performances. Their commitment to excellence, rigorous practice schedule and active participation in events like the NDA Dance Camp contributes to their success and reputation as a premier collegiate dance team.

For those interested in witnessing the Dancing Thunder in action, they can be seen energizing the crowd at various athletic events and community gatherings, embodying the spirit and enthusiasm of Marshall University.

Haven Steele can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Hughart has dedicated many years of service to the university.
After Office Hours: Bravin Hughart
Holocaust survivors take part in the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27.
Auschwitz survivors attend Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
After Office Hours: Hilary Brewster
After Office Hours: Hilary Brewster
The upcoming Sunday story time on Feb. 9 will feature the solar system.
Children learn through play in museum programming
Graphic by Nolan Duncan
Drinko is the superior study spot, students say
The Russells' support for the Herd extends beyond their offices.
Couples on Campus: The Russells
More in Reporters
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
Craft Your Calm, courtesy of Marshall University Counseling Center
Counseling Center hosts “Craft Your Calm” to help relieve stress and anxiety
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
81.1% of 53 students polled said they read in their free time.
Marshall students settle in with a good book
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media members after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP
Trump’s second week characterized by tariff threats, demands and funding freezes
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
More in SPORTS
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
The Herd is looking to finish the season strong as February is the final month for Indoor Track & Field
Indoor Track & Field school record broken
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
The last win for Women’s Basketball was a home game also against Georgia Southern on Jan. 22
Women’s Basketball scores its first road game win of the season
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall falls short against Georgia State in hard-fought battle
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal