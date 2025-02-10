The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance

The Marshall University Dance Team, known as the Dancing Thunder, is a dynamic group of energetic young women who perform at home football, volleyball and basketball games as well as various community and campus events throughout the year. Their performances encompass a variety of styles, including jazz and pom, contributing to school spirit and entertainment.

“We practice twice a week for two hours each practice,” Dancing Thunder co-captain Brayden Bailey said. “We start practice by stretching and running. We then do our technique skills across the floor. After that, we typically work on our dance sidelines or halftime/timeout routines. We throw in silly moments with TikToks and/or things for our media here and there. As a team, we like to push each other always to be our best, and at practices, we get to lift each other, learn new skills and have fun.”

The team’s commitment begins with a week-long preparation camp in the summer and extends until the middle of the spring semester. This intensive schedule ensures the dancers are well-prepared for their performances and can maintain high fitness and technical proficiency.

In addition to their regular practices, Dancing Thunder attends the National Dance Alliance Dance Camp, which is mandatory for all members. This camp allows the team to learn new choreography, refine their techniques and bond as a unit. Participation in such camps is crucial for staying updated with the latest trends in dance and ensuring the team remains competitive.

The selection process for Dancing Thunder is highly competitive, reflecting the team’s commitment to excellence. Tryouts are typically conducted in May and include learning material, interviews and evaluations of various dance skills. Prospective members are assessed on their proficiency in sharp pom motions, double pirouettes on both sides, splits, leaps, fouetté turns, switch leaps, toe touches, jazz style and à la seconde turns. The tryouts also include an interview segment to assess the participants’ strengths, weaknesses and general knowledge of Marshall University.

The team’s dedication to their craft is evident not only in their performances, but also in their involvement in the community. They make public appearances at community events and perform at numerous pep rallies and campus events throughout the year. This engagement helps foster a strong connection between the university and the local community, enhancing school spirit and pride.

“My favorite Marshall game day tradition would have to be the pregame routine we do with the Marching Thunder,” Dancing Thunder co-captain Katie Queen said. “The anticipation of the football team entering the field, the crowd filling the stadium and performing numerous school songs along with our Alma Mater is a MUDT tradition that I always looked forward to in the Joan. Knowing we represent our university, the alumni who came before us and, of course, always remembering the 75 made every home game special.”

Marshall University Dance Team has established a structured and disciplined approach to their training and performances. Their commitment to excellence, rigorous practice schedule and active participation in events like the NDA Dance Camp contributes to their success and reputation as a premier collegiate dance team.

For those interested in witnessing the Dancing Thunder in action, they can be seen energizing the crowd at various athletic events and community gatherings, embodying the spirit and enthusiasm of Marshall University.

