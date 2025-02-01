Life abroad: Students share their study abroad experiences

Studying abroad offers a unique and life-changing experience for many of Marshall University’s students.

Connor Waller, a junior political science student, spent two weeks in Greece over winter break through the Kentucky Institute of International Studies for a chemistry program. He believes his experience helped give him a new perspective on the arts.

“I’m a political science and history major,” Waller said, “so it was a little weird to be taking a chemistry class. I didn’t know exactly how that would go, but I was very surprised to find that I really enjoyed it because it dealt with chemistry in the arts, so I was able to look at art through a new sort of lens. It gave me an appreciation for not just looking at art, but the creation of art and how scientists can look at how it was made and preserve it.”

When asked what the biggest challenge he faced during his time abroad was, Waller believed adjusting to chemistry coursework was the biggest hurdle, but he believed it was well worth the challenge.

“It had to be the fact that I was studying chemistry when I haven’t had chemistry since my junior year of high school,” Waller said, “but I would not change that for the world because I thought that academic experience just opened new doors for me that possibly wouldn’t have been there.”

Erik Cochrane, a junior student who went to Oxford to study abroad, had a different challenge in mind.

“The biggest challenge was probably getting my head in the right place to do school,” Cochrane said. “I was in a new place; you want to go out, and you want to see stuff. It’s hard to balance going out and seeing stuff and doing school.”

He said the key to balancing the two was to focus on academics for the first part of the trip and then focus on exploring for the last part.

“I was like, ‘If I get the papers done this week, then for that third week, I can enjoy everything else.’ I’d probably spent about 10 to 12 hours on each paper, but after I finished that, it was a pretty stress-free experience.”

He said his experience helped expand his worldview and learn more about other cultures.

“It makes you more culturally aware of how other people live – how to relate with people from different backgrounds,” Cochrane said.

“I grew up in a small town in southern West Virginia; you grow up pretty narrow-minded. That’s just how it works because you’re not exposed to a lot of stuff,” Cochrane said. “There were people from everywhere, so it was just so enriching to talk about their culture and how their college processes work.”

Sydney Barbour, a sophomore who went to Italy over winter break, had her own challenges during her time abroad.

“At first, my biggest challenge was making connections because I didn’t know anybody else on the trip,” Barbour said.

Barbour believes the experience created a unique bond between her and the other students on the trip, creating valued friendships.

“What I miss the most there was my really awesome group, and we were each from a different school, and we didn’t really know anything about each other,” Barbour said. “We really bonded; we were together 24 hours a day because we were all roommates. I made some really great connections.”

When asked what advice they would give to students considering study abroad experiences, Waller, Cochrane and Barbour all gave the same advice.

“Just do it. Don’t be hesitant. Just go with an open mind, be faithful that you’ll make great connections and learn a lot,” Barbour said.

“I would say 110 percent if at all possible, do it. It’s intimidating, yes, and it’s a big hurdle to cross, but once you cross that hurdle of just doing it, you will not be disappointed,” Cochrane said.

“Do it, number one. If you’re nervous, talk to someone who’s already been abroad. It’ll make you feel better,” Waller said.

Students interested in participating in study abroad experiences should reach out to Marshall University’s Office of Study Abroad.

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].





