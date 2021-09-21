Marshall Collapses for First Loss in 2021

Marshall football played three good quarters of football, but not four.

East Carolina scored 21 unanswered points in the final 7:31 of action to earn a 42-38 comeback victory over the Herd.

“We weren’t able to come up with some plays in the second half,” head coach Charles Huff said. “I’m proud of the way the guys fought, proud of the attitude they had. It hurts, but we’ve got to move on.”

It was a seesaw affair to start the game, as both teams kept trading punches. It wasn’t until the middle of the second quarter that Marshall gained the first two-possession lead of the contest. Rasheen Ali scored on back-to-back touchdown runs to put Marshall up 24-14. ECU answered with a late touchdown scoring drive, to cut Marshall’s lead back to 3 at halftime

The third quarter was all Marshall, outscoring ECU 14-0 on an Ali touchdown run and Wells touchdown run to take a commanding 38-21 lead.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Pirates, who scored on its final three possessions. The Herd’s fourth quarter drives ended on downs, with a missed field goal and a Wells’ interception that sealed an ECU win.

Missed opportunities to seal a win and turnovers were the story of Marshall’s first loss of the year.

Marshall had three turnovers against ECU: two interceptions and a lost fumble. The second interception of Wells’ final throw of the day picked off at the ECU 1 with fewer than 10 seconds on the clock. The fumble also came near the goal line after Wells connected with Corey Gammage, but the ball popped free from Gammage’s hands and into the end zone where ECU recovered it for a touchback.

“We have to find a way to protect the football,” Huff said. “It’s becoming a habit and we have got to get it fixed.”

ECU also recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter to ignite the comeback victory.

Ultimately, Marshall’s 38 points and 647 yards of total offense were for naught.

Wells finished 24 for 39 passing for a career-high 433 yards and one touchdown. He also added a touchdown on the ground. Ali, already one of the nation’s top scorers, ran for a career-high 189 yards and scored three times on the ground. Gammage had a career-best 180 yards on eight receptions. “I think we played good,” Ali said. “We were all disappointed because we didn’t finish the way we wanted too. We will bounce back.”

Marshall football will have to put this one behind them quickly, as it travels to Boone, North Carolina for a Thursday night matchup with Applachian State. The game may be heard on Marshall’s student radio station, WMUL 88.1 FM or online at www.marshall.edu/wmul/