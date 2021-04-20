Earth Day Extravaganza: Wall-E to show at Ritter Park

To celebrate Earth Day and kick off their spring programming, the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Department are planning to put on a free movie showing.

The GHPRD hosts and provides a variety of events year-round, both for the general public and the Marshall community directly by supplying materials for Earth Day celebrations on campus.

As a part of a series of future outdoor movie events, the GHPRD are inviting the public to a socially distanced viewing of Wall-E at dusk at Ritter Park. Movie goers are invited to bring blankets or lawn-chairs for seating.

Lauren Patrick, who is the Recreation Superintendent for the GHPRD, said she is relieved and excited to be able to bring back these outdoor events once more.

“I actually hosted this same event with GHPRD as an intern 10 years ago,” Patrick said. “I intended to bring it back last year but unfortunately the pandemic cancelled all of our spring programming.”

Patrick said most of the events and activities put on by the GHPRD were interactive and hands-on, but many changes had to be made in order to be safe. Movie showings, however, happened to be a viable option.

“My job is literally to bring people together and we have modified and adjusted every program since May to ensure the safety of our patrons,” Patrick said. “We are all excited to be headed towards more normalcy this year. It is very rewarding to see the community engaged and enjoying what you provide.”

Patrick said she hopes this event will help bring people back together in a safe way, as well as sparking environmentally conscious conversations amongst families.

The movie showing will take place on Friday, April 23 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Ritter Park Shelter #2.

The GHPRD will also be hosting a Mother-Daughter pajama party event on Mother’s Day. Information regarding other future events can be accessed at the GHPRD website.

