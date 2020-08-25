Housing and dining staff encourage following COVID-19 guidelines

Marshall University students can expect multiple changes in residence life and din- ing options when they return to school for the fall 2020 semester.

Some of the most noticeable changes include no visitors in the residence halls, in- cluding visitors from one residence hall to another, more virtual programs in the halls, reduced seating in dining areas and more to-go options for dining services. Karen Sommers, assistant director for Residence Life, said students can help create a safe campus environment by being responsible.

“It comes down to students utilizing a lot of personal accountability and responsibil- ity to make good choices,” Sommers said. “We can only put so many procedures and protocols and parameters in place, but it really comes down to the student and their choice to help us help them.”

Sommers said though the decision was difficult, Housing and Residence Life staff chose to prohibit all visitors, not including the visitor permitted to help on-campus students on move-in day, and the decision was made to help control who was coming on campus and potentially help decreasethe spread of COVID-19.