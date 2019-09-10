Athlete of the week: Ciara DeBell

Staff Writer, The Parthenon|September 10, 2019

DeBell+serves+up+the+ball+in+the+Green+vs+White+game+several+weeks+ago.
DeBell serves up the ball in the Green vs White game several weeks ago.

Richard Crank

ABOUT CIARA DEBELL

Position: Pin Hitter

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’2

Hometown: Ocala, FL

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Bulldog Invitational

vs. Georgetown (5 sets): 18 kills, 14 digs, two aces, three blocks

vs. Stony Brook (3 sets): 15 kills, seven digs, three blocks

vs. Northern Kentucky (3 sets): 14 kills, seven digs, one ace, three blocks

Marshall Volleyball redshirt junior Ciara DeBell was named Bulldog Invitational Tournament MVP and C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week after her standout performance at the Bulldog Invitational this past weekend in Washington, D.C. against Georgetown, Stony Brook and Northern Kentucky. At the tournament, DeBell acquired 47 kills, 28 digs, three aces and nine blocks in a total of 11 sets. She averaged 4.27 kills per set, only had nine attack errors all weekend, three service aces, and a .333 hitting percentage. In each match, DeBell recorded three blocks.

