Athlete of the week: Ciara DeBell
ABOUT CIARA DEBELL
Position: Pin Hitter
Class: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6’2
Hometown: Ocala, FL
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Bulldog Invitational
vs. Georgetown (5 sets): 18 kills, 14 digs, two aces, three blocks
vs. Stony Brook (3 sets): 15 kills, seven digs, three blocks
vs. Northern Kentucky (3 sets): 14 kills, seven digs, one ace, three blocks
Marshall Volleyball redshirt junior Ciara DeBell was named Bulldog Invitational Tournament MVP and C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week after her standout performance at the Bulldog Invitational this past weekend in Washington, D.C. against Georgetown, Stony Brook and Northern Kentucky. At the tournament, DeBell acquired 47 kills, 28 digs, three aces and nine blocks in a total of 11 sets. She averaged 4.27 kills per set, only had nine attack errors all weekend, three service aces, and a .333 hitting percentage. In each match, DeBell recorded three blocks.
