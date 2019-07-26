Hardin to serve one year in jail after probation revoked

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The former Marshall University student facing four counts of second-degree sexual assault will now serve one year in jail after his probation sentence from a 2016 case was revoked in court this morning.

Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, was sentenced to three years of probation in the 2016 sexual assault case involving student Alicia Gonzales after entering a Kennedy plea to have his charges dropped to misdemeanor battery.

In light of the new charges from two other female Marshall students, Cabell Country Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson ruled Hardin violated the terms of his probation.

The accused also admitted he drank alcohol, another violation of his former sentence.

Hardin has been jailed since early June after being accused of assaulting the two students off-campus. This jail time will be credited toward his one-year sentence.

Hardin was expelled from Marshall on June 11 and will begin pre-trial for the new charges on Tuesday.

He faces 10 to 25 years on each of these four charges.