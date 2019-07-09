Hardin appears in court for probation revocation hearing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The former Marshall University student facing four counts of second-degree sexual assault appeared in court Tuesday morning for a probation revocation hearing regarding a 2016 case in which he was accused of raping a fellow student on campus.

Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, was sentenced to three years of probation in the 2016 sexual assault case after entering a Kennedy plea to have his charges dropped to misdemeanor battery.

In light of the new charges which prosecutors said violated Hardin’s probation terms, a motion was filed to have Hardin’s probation revoked, facing him with up to one year in prison.

Multiple people, including one of the alleged victims in the 2018 case, testified in front of Judge Alfred Ferguson Tuesday morning.

The hearing will continue on Friday, July 26 at 9 a.m. due to time constraints.

Hardin has been jailed since early June following the new charges, which also involved two Marshall students in incidents off-campus.

A student during each of the alleged assaults, Hardin was expelled from Marshall on June 11.

He was found not-guilty through the campus disciplinary process in 2016, but was banned from campus until the finalization of his criminal trial.

Hardin was also banned from residence halls, the Rec Center and other extracurricular activities through the 2018 academic school year.

He now faces 10 to 25 years on each of the four new accounts of second-degree sexual assault, which allegedly occurred in September and October 2018.

Hanna Pennington can be contacted at [email protected]