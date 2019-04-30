The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under NEWS

Police Blotter

Mackenzie Jones, Reporter|April 30, 2019

Police Blotter

Destruction of Property 

Officers received a call April 21 from the Sixth Avenue parking garage that a window on the second story was shattered. Officers arrived on scene to investigate. They took pictures and sent them to dispatch. At the time, the case was closed due to belief that a rock had hit the window. 

Destruction of Property 

An employee from the Sixth Avenue parking garage called MUPD officers April 23 and said a window had broken and shattered glass was falling out. Officers checked the exterior and interior of the garage and could not find any evidence. They found a small indention on the metal frame below the broken window. Officers also found a small white piece that appeared to be a broken marble on the grass between the sidewalk and curb. 

Unlawful Underage Drinking 

Officers observed three unknown males in the grassy area near Old Main being very loud on April 25. Two of the three males began to wrestle in the grass while the other male stood and recorded on his phone. On contact, the officer identified all the suspects. Initially the suspects lied to officers and stated that “it was better than getting in trouble.” The suspect was at a friend’s house, then a bar before being at Old Main. The suspect was issued an arrest citation for underage consumption, due to being under 21. 

Driving Under the Influence 

At 3:12 a.m. April 25 a vehicle was observed driving southbound. The driver had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol was present. The suspect admitted to drinking alcohol, taking allergy medicine and had taken pain medication. The suspect failed all three field sobriety tests and blew an insufficient result. He was arrested for driving under the influence, driving revoked, no proof of registration and no proof of insurance.  

Sexual Assault 

On April 26, officers received a report of sexual assault in the residence halls. Officers received a statement from the victim, who was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital for further treatment/care. The sexual assault is currently under investigation. 

Theft 

On April 26, a female victim came into Marshall University Police Department to report that her light gray purse had been stolen from the Memorial Student Center food court. The victim stated that she left it, and upon returning, she could not find it. 

Mackenzie Jones can be contacted at [email protected] 

