Marshall’s 2019 football schedule released

Marshall football proceeds with one of its with spring practices last season in the background of an official Marshall practice ball.

Marshall football’s 2019 opponents were already known, but the order in which the Herd will play the 12 teams on its schedule was unknown to the public until Thursday.

Marshall unveiled its schedule, which features seven home contests at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, on Thursday. The Thundering Herd’s first contest is scheduled for Aug. 31 against VMI.

“It’s an excellent schedule,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “We’ve always tried to get seven home games. Some years it works out and some it doesn’t. It’s a good college football schedule for Marshall University and the fans. You get opportunities to go to Houston, Boca, Charlotte, Nashville and a unique trip to Boise State, too.”

Marshall’s first road game is a cross-country trek the following week at Boise State, which finished the 2018 season ranked 23rd in the Amway Coaches Poll and 24th in the Associated Press Poll. The Herd returns home on Sept. 14 to renew its series with Ohio in the Battle for the Bell before seeing the first of its two bye weeks on Sept. 21.

The Thundering Herd closes its nonconference play against Cincinnati on Sept. 28. The Bearcats finished the 2018 season ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Poll and 24th in the Amway Coaches Poll.

“We’re back with our rivalry with Ohio, which is always good, and you bring in Cincinnati, who finished 23rd or 24th in the nation,” Hamrick said. “That’s two quality opponents at home to wrap up non-conference action.”

Marshall begins Conference USA play on the road for the fourth straight season on Oct. 5 when it takes on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Herd returns home the following week for a contest with Old Dominion (Oct. 12) before heading south for a game at Florida Atlantic on Oct. 19. Marshall closes October at home against newfound C-USA rival Western Kentucky (Oct. 26).

Marshall begins November with its longest journey during Conference USA play when it travels to Houston, Texas, to play Rice on Nov. 2. The Herd follows its contest with the Owls with a bye week before playing host to Louisiana Tech in a rematch of the 2014 Conference USA Championship Game, a 26-23 win for Marshall, on Nov. 16. Marshall finishes its road slate on Nov. 23 at Charlotte and returns to Huntington for its final game against FIU on Nov. 30.

“As always, our program is very excited for the 2019 season,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Our fans are the best around and I know they’ll be excited to see our team out there this fall.”

The 2019 Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 7 between the winners of the conference’s East and West divisions. The game will be played at the division winner with the best record.