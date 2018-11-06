Marshall students help build with Habitat for Humanity

Marshall students assisted Habitat for Humanity in constructing a house by building a wall on the Memorial Student Center plaza.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with Marshall University Monday to organize a wall build for students, staff and community members to help build a home for a local family.

Volunteers from the Marshall community were able to hammer nails into boards to begin with the infrastructure of the new home.

Taylor Burke, vice president of the Marshall chapter of Habitat for Humanity, said events like this helps to promote their chapter.

“We’re really trying to grow our chapter,” Burke said. “It would be good because the restore does a lot of great work and we have so many volunteers here at Marshall, so if we can be of source for their volunteers, I think that would be really great.”

Volunteers were able to add a personal touch by signing a “blessing board,” with words of encouragement for the future homeowners.

David Michael, executive director of Huntington’s Habitat for Humanity chapter, said these events are good for bringing younger volunteers in.

“It’s really nice to have a group of young energetic college students to come out and get involved,” Michael said. “It gives them a little bit of an opportunity to hammer nails into inanimate objects and kind of destress.”

The home will be built on 59 29th Street in Huntington’s Highlawn community. Several churches as well as businesses in the Highlawn community raised money to help fund the building of this new home.

