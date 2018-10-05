The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under SPORTS, Volleyball

Herd volleyball outmatched by WKU

Sydney Shelton, ReporterOctober 5, 2018Leave a Comment

Marshall University’s volleyball team lost 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25) Friday to the defending Conference USA champions, Western Kentucky at the Cam Henderson Center. With the win, WKU improved to 13-6 (4-1 C-USA) and Marshall dropped to 8-11 (1-4 C-USA).

Marshall freshman setter Gabby Coulter had a team-high 39 assists and 17 digs. She also had two kills.

Marshall and WKU played closely in the four sets and the teams tied 14 different times during the first set. With 22-20 Marshall lead, WKU went on a five-point scoring run to secure the first set, 25-20. The Hilltoppers’ run was led by three kills from three different WKU players and two Marshall hitting errors.

In the second set, Marshall started on a three-point run off two kills from redshirt sophomore outside Ciara DeBell and a WKU setting error. DeBell lead the Herd with 19 kills in the match. The teams tied three separate times early in the game and Marshall took a 9-8 lead off a Coulter kill. WKU did not regain the lead and Marshall won the set with a kill by freshman Sarah Schank. Schank completed the game with 11 kills and 11 digs.

Marshall started the set third set by taking a 4-1 lead off a pair of DeBell kills and two WKU errors. WKU regained the lead,  6-4, after a five-point run and the Herd lost the set 25-19 after WKU outscored Marshall 10-1.

During set four, the Herd and Hilltoppers were tied 11 different times throughout the match. WKU pulled off the fourth set win and match victory after an extended 27-25 point set.

The Marshall volleyball team will be back at the Cam Henderson Center Sunday to face UTEP at 1:00 p.m.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]

