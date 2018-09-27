The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Football, SPORTS

Former Herd quarterback Michael Payton dies at 48

Rick Farlow, Sports EditorSeptember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former Marshall quarterback and Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Michael Payton died at 48 years-old Thursday after battling cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Thundering Herd great Michael Payton,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “An All-American and a member of the Marshall Athletics and College Football Halls of Fame, his loss will he felt by so many.”

Payton played quarterback for the Herd from 1990-1993, leading Marshall to the 1992 Division I-AA national championship—the school’s first-ever national championship. His 3,610 passing yards for 31 touchdowns on 12 interceptions that season earned him the 1992 Walter Payton Award—given to the most outstanding offensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Payton is Marshall’s fourth-all time highest passer with 9,411 career yards-gained and he’s fifth all-time with 69 career touchdowns. He was a 2015 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Football

Grading the Herd’s week four performance
Grading the Herd’s week four performance
Herd football opens C-USA play at WKU
Herd football opens C-USA play at WKU
NC State hands Marshall first loss
NC State hands Marshall first loss
Herd football returns to field for rematch against NC State
Herd football returns to field for rematch against NC State
Marshall-South Carolina matchup canceled
Marshall-South Carolina matchup canceled

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Herd alumna becomes MiLB GM
Herd alumna becomes MiLB GM
Grading the Herd’s week four performance
Grading the Herd’s week four performance
Herd football opens C-USA play at WKU
Herd football opens C-USA play at WKU
Women’s soccer rallies in second half, downs FIU
Women’s soccer rallies in second half, downs FIU
NC State hands Marshall first loss
NC State hands Marshall first loss