Former Herd quarterback Michael Payton dies at 48

Former Marshall quarterback and Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Michael Payton died at 48 years-old Thursday after battling cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Thundering Herd great Michael Payton,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “An All-American and a member of the Marshall Athletics and College Football Halls of Fame, his loss will he felt by so many.”

Payton played quarterback for the Herd from 1990-1993, leading Marshall to the 1992 Division I-AA national championship—the school’s first-ever national championship. His 3,610 passing yards for 31 touchdowns on 12 interceptions that season earned him the 1992 Walter Payton Award—given to the most outstanding offensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Payton is Marshall’s fourth-all time highest passer with 9,411 career yards-gained and he’s fifth all-time with 69 career touchdowns. He was a 2015 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame.