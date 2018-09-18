Marshall looks to grow in community outreach

Collection for a Cause donations are being collected at Marshall’s Recreation Center, Drinko Library and the LEAD Center.

Collection for a Cause donations are being collected at Marshall’s Recreation Center, Drinko Library and the LEAD Center.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In partnership with the Office of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services, the Golden Girls non-profit organization will be accepting donations throughout the month of September in an initiative called Collection for a Cause. Members of the Marshall University community can donate items such as body wash, college ruled notebook paper, adult coloring books, makeup and more. The purpose behind Collection for a Cause is to help the young women who are a part of the Golden Girls group home be properly prepared for the new school year.

The Golden Girls non-profit works to help girls age 12-18 who suffer from neglect, sexual abuse and abandonment. Their current effort is to make sure young women have the proper supplies to be empowered and prepared for the new school year.

Will Holland, director of community outreach and volunteer services at Marshall, began working in the LEAD center in November 2017 and said he saw potential for growth.

“I wanted to incorporate a pattern of elements, for each month to have a theme, for each month to have a program, for each month to have a special event and then ultimately have a collection for a cause,” Holland said. “So, that formula will continue throughout each month, but the cause will be different each month.”

Holland said he hopes the community outreach and volunteer efforts gain more awareness among the Marshall community so they can grow.

“Anytime a partner wants to jump on board, that’s amazing,” Holland said. “It will help us get the word out.”

Students as well as faculty and staff can drop off items at Drinko Library, the Rec Center and the LEAD Center, which is located in the lower level of the Memorial Student Center.

“Anytime we can help a community with different needs or a different background than us, it can be an eye-opening opportunity for some,” Holland said. “The need is there, the need is true, and this is a good way to help solve some of that.”

Olayinka Bamiro can be contacted at [email protected]