The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under COLUMN, OPINION

LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

Franklin Norton, Managing EditorSeptember 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Sadie Helmick | The Parthenon

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the past month, the house I live in has developed something of a fruit fly problem. It started small, but quickly my life was overrun with these horrible, ugly beasts. Our ceilings are decorated with fly strips dangling, our counters complete with store-bought insect repellants and traps. And one night after being welcomed home by a whole host of flies, I flew into something of a rage against these ridiculous creatures. I took a can of Lysol spray and ravaged my kitchen, destroying any in sight. I was about sick of these pests. Just thinking about them is making me angry. Obviously, I’m really not a fan. Not the point of this, though.

It’s gotten better, and most recently I bought from the store some apple cider vinegar to make a homemade trap. I put it in a cup, dropped some dish soap in and covered it with plastic wrap. I was giddy. The nightmarish plague would soon be over. A little while later, I went to check the progress, and saw the swarm of flies on the cup, around the cup and inside the cup, trapped and dying. I was satisfied with my work, but also had something of a revelation only moments later.

I watched as these little idiots flew themselves into their own doom, seeking the prize they thought was their purpose. It was everything they could ever wantfermented fruit, perfectly placed in a cup, on a platter singing its siren song. Their whole identity rests in their hunt for this type of fruit. Even their name suggests this. But unfortunately, their blind hunt for their purpose and meaning gets lost in a cup. The prize is death in disguise, a wolf in sheeps’ clothing, and it is at this point that I realized maybe people aren’t quite so different.

So often the things we think are good for us, maybe even what we believe to be the ultimate, are deceptively misleading.  What we prize and prioritize is dangled in front our noses and we grasp at straws, a meaningless hunt for real, lasting meaning. 

Sometimes we even know what isn’t good for us, but it’s familiar. It’s what we know. And so we run to it, cling to it even, with the dream that it somehow ends up being what we hope it to be.

Franklin Norton can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under COLUMN

Smirl Meets World Part III

I will be the first to admit that I get stressed extremely easily, especially over school and homework. A lot of the time, my stress is unnecessary, a...

Smirl Meets World: Finding your people

This week was a very special one for me, because I finally turned 18! Most people celebrate this “official” start to adulthood in their senior yea...

LET ME BE FRANK: On Sundays
LET ME BE FRANK: On Sundays
LET ME BE FRANK: On CrossFit
LET ME BE FRANK: On CrossFit
Smirl Meets World: A Column Series by Rileigh Smirl
Smirl Meets World: A Column Series by Rileigh Smirl

Other stories filed under OPINION

Smirl Meets World Part III

I will be the first to admit that I get stressed extremely easily, especially over school and homework. A lot of the time, my stress is unnecessary, a...

EDITORIAL: Woodward and Trump and the fight for truth

With each day that passes, there seems to be some new, outlandish news coming out of The White House. Michael Wolf’s book, “Fire and Fury,” was ...

Smirl Meets World: Finding your people

This week was a very special one for me, because I finally turned 18! Most people celebrate this “official” start to adulthood in their senior yea...

LET ME BE FRANK: On Sundays
LET ME BE FRANK: On Sundays
Kaepernick, Nike and patriotism

The NFL has been the topic of debate over its last couple of seasons, as the league’s players began kneeling during the national anthem, an act of p...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • COLUMN

    Smirl Meets World Part III

  • COLUMN

    Smirl Meets World: Finding your people

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On Sundays

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On CrossFit

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    Smirl Meets World: A Column Series by Rileigh Smirl

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On Modern Romance

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On Summer Blues

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    LET ME BE FRANK: On ‘My Huntington’

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    Let Me Be Frank: On Fear

  • LET ME BE FRANK: On Fruit Flies

    COLUMN

    DEANS’ WELCOME: Avi Mukherjee of the College of Business