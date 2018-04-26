Native American Student Organization plans visiting Native American Writer series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Native American Student Organization is planning a Visiting Writer series for Native American writers to come to campus and read their works.

Autumn Haithcock, president of the organization, said the club is trying to schedule other special events as well.

“We plan to have Native writers coming to the university for the Visiting Writer series, as well as have a Native fashion show,” Haithcock, graduate student majoring in public administration, said. “We also plan to continue to have Native dancers coming in for our luncheon event that we do each year, where we also have a Native speaker, that speaks on relevant Native issues. These events will all be featured in November.”

November is Native American heritage month, and Haithcock said it is an important time for the organization.

“We have events year round, some are our own, and others are joined with other organizations and events on campus,” Haithcock said. “Our biggest month of events is November; that’s because its Native American heritage month.”

Haithcock created NASO in 2015, and she said there are 12 active members at this time.

“The goal of the organization is to educate students, faculty and staff as well as the community about Native issues and Native culture,” Haithcock said.

NASO meets twice a month in Drinko Library.

“The organization is a chance for us as Native students to be able to share our culture and to educate about what we’ve been through, what we are going through and what we can do in the future to make a positive impact,” Haithcock said.

Amanda Larch can be contacted at [email protected]