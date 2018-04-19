Police Blotter

Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction

MUPD received calls April 10 stating a man described by witnesses as “acting erratic” was disturbing the children and faculty at the Marshall University Child Development Academy. The 46-year-old male was reportedly seen around 3 p.m. outside of the daycare’s fence screaming at those on the property. Witnesses also reported that the suspect attempted multiple times to climb over the fence. When MUPD made contact with the suspect, the officers asked him to stop in his place. The suspect advanced on the officers multiple times while cursing and holding up fists in front of his chest. The man was then taken to the ground and handcuffed with minimal force. When asked his name, the man originally claimed to be named Craig but later stated his name was David Clay. Officers identified the suspect after contacting Western Regional Jail. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction and was transported to Western Regional Jail.

Petit Larceny

Officers received notice that someone had broken into the Forensics Crime Scene House sometime between April 11 and April 17 and stole an unknown amount of tubing. MUPD observed the rear sliding door had been broken to enter the building. Several doors and windows had also been kicked in. Reports said that an undetermined amount of half-inch copper tubing had been stolen from the property. Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]