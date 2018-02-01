Police Blotter

Trespassing

An off-duty officer stopped a suspicious male Jan. 25 when he was spotted walking into the Henderson Center. The man was questioned and identified. During questioning, the suspect admitted he had been warned to stay off campus before. The suspect received a verbal trespassing warning Jan. 21 when he was found in Twin Towers West. The suspect received a trespassing citation and was told again to stay off campus.

Drug Possession

1:30 a.m. Jan. 26 officers questioned a white male outside of the Memorial Student Center, who they said smelled strongly of marijuana. After being stopped, the suspect told officers he had smoked a blunt after leaving his place of employment. The suspect also admitted to having a container with marijuana on his person. He was issued a citation for possession of marijuana less than 15 grams.

Domestic Disturbance

MUPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2:56 a.m. Jan. 27 when a female had allegedly been physically assaulted by her boyfriend outside of the First Year North Residence Hall. Both involved in the disturbance were questioned. The male stated his girlfriend had gone out drinking with her friends earlier that night. When the male went looking for her, he said he found her unconscious. The male said he started walking the girl back to her dorm. The male claims the female then became aggressive and started punching and pushing him away and ran towards First Year Residence Halls. The female claimed the male had dragged her out of the house she was at and yelled at her the entire walk back to her building. She also claimed the male had punched her after she started banging on the doors of First Year North for help. No charges have been filed; the case is pending.

Underage Drinking

Two students received citations for underage drinking at approximately 10 p.m. Jan. 26. The first suspect was questioned and admitted he was drinking alcohol in his dorm. MUPD said the suspect then handed the officers a can of Keystone Light. The second suspect was questioned, and officers said he also admitted to drinking alcohol in his dorm. Both suspects were released.

Panhandling

Officers were dispatched to Drinko circle following a report of panhandling at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 28. A second caller reported the suspect was around Jenkins Hall. Officers made contact with the suspect and arrested him for trespassing. The suspect also received citations for panhandling and the possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cabell County Magistrate Court and lodged in Western Regional Jail.

Theft

MUPD made contact Jan. 29 with a complainant who reported two different cases of theft from the construction site in Jenkins Hall. The police report states the first incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 7 a.m. Jan. 19. Suspects allegedly entered the restricted area through a door that was removed during construction. A Dewatt Impact Driver, two batteries and a charger were stolen. The second incident was between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 26 when someone gained entry to the building and stole a Dewatt Impact Driver and battery. MUPD is waiting for serial numbers.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]