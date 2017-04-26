Filed under NEWS

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc New Member Presentation

The Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at Marshall University held its new member presentation Monday on the Memorial Student Center plaza.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s new members went through months of extensive learning about the organization and what it stands for before their presentation.

Heather Thomas, accounting major at Marshall and new member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said being a new member means joining a sisterhood.

“I’ve learned to be true to myself no matter what the circumstances are,” Thomas said. “Not allowing anyone to take me out of my character, continuing to be a lady and achieving my goals I set for myself.”

Many different organizations from Greek life gathered in support of the new members crossing over.

Renay Freckleton, sports management and accounting major and new member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said she’s proud of her line sisters and looks forward to her future with the organization.

“I’m most looking forward to the public service and serving my community,” Freckleton said. “Doing what we can do for the black community, emphasis on the black community, with the uplifting constructive development from our sisters.”

Katherine Cauley, accounting and finance major at Marshall and new member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said her main advice to anyone looking to join the organization is to know their information.

“Do your research,” Cauley said. “Be certain and be sure first because this is a lot of work. It’s not easy and it is not just all for fun, there is a lot more to it.”

The new members of the Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. were happy to go forward within the organization and get into serving their community.

“I’m most looking forward to committing service,” Thomas said. “Committing myself to Delta, to God, to school and just overall achieving and doing what I have to do to better myself and those around me. My all time goal is to make it and be happy and I’m well on my way.”