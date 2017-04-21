Filed under NEWS

Annual breakfast fundraiser sweetens Fifth Avenue

People looking to enjoy some breakfast food and homemade strawberry butter had the opportunity to gather at the Alpha Xi Delta house or have breakfast food delivered to them Thursday morning during the annual Strawberry Breakfast.

The Alpha Xi Delta Strawberry Breakfast included pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, chocolate-covered strawberries and homemade strawberry butter. Alpha Xi Delta’s philanthropy chair, Lakin Hitt, said this particular event helps bring members of the community together.

“It brings people from all over Huntington just to come here to eat our Strawberry Breakfast and enjoy our strawberry butter and it’s just a great way to get involved in the community,” Hitt said.

Hitt said this annual event helps to raise money that goes toward Alpha Xi Delta’s Mothers Club.

“Mothers Club is a group of alumni and mothers of our members who get together and raise money for, like out of pocket, sorority retreats and maybe like overnight trips that we do that girls really can’t pay for out of pocket with the other sorority expenses, so they help cover that,” president of Alpha Xi Delta, Sasha Tackett, said. “And that’s kind of why we do this event, to raise money for the whole chapter and Mothers Club.”

Marshall sophomore, Nathan Eakin, said, as a member of the Greek organization ATO, it is important for different Greek life organizations to support one another.

“Well, with the way Greek life is, a bad reputation through other people and they don’t understand all the good things that we do,” Eakin said. “It’s so we all have to come together and support each other as in Greek unity. That way we can have what we have and that way we can make money and fundraise and be able to do what they can do.”

Hitt said Alpha Xi Delta’s Strawberry Breakfast not only helps bring the community together, but also is a great way to get the community involved.

“We are able to deliver by car to different places around Huntington and just get a bunch of people on campus coming to our event as well,” Hitt said.

Eakin said his favorite part of the whole experience was the great service Alpha Xi Delta provided and the homemade strawberry butter that was served.

Matthew Groves can be contacted at [email protected]