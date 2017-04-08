Filed under NEWS

Comdian Comes to Big Sandy

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham came to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday night. Armed with puppets and plenty of jokes, Dunham had the entire stadium laughing.

Dunham, 54, of Dallas, Texas, joked about the birth of his 18-month-old twin sons, politics and pop culture during his two-hour performance. The “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour featured his star puppets, Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and his new puppet, Shamus, the adopted Irish baby.

The puppets with their wild personalities all made fun of Dunham being an old father. Dunham and his wife, Audrey Murdick, welcomed their twin boys, Jack and James, in 2015.

With the crowd favorite Achmed the Dead Terrorist in hand, Dunham answered crowd questions ranging from his life advice to questions about Achmed’s life.

Alicia Blamble traveled from St. Marys, West Virginia to watch the show.

“He was a lot funnier than I actually expected,” Blamble said. “I love it all. I don’t think I had a favorite part. I would probably say Achmed is my favorite puppet.”

Another Achmed fan, Lisa Carroll from Gallipolis, Ohio, has seen Dunham before in Columbus.

“Achmed is always my favorite. We have seen it before and he is always great,” Carroll said.

Vicky Ball from Logan County, West Virginia also said she enjoyed the show.

“It was a good show. I’ve watched him on TV before. I enjoyed it,” Ball said. “Bubba J was my favorite. He has that country sound going for him.”

Dunham’s “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour continues until September, ending in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Perfectly Unbalanced” will be filmed in Ireland for a Netflix special in May.

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at [email protected]