College of Business offers cash prize to the best slogan

The Marshall University Lewis College of Business is in the process of refreshing its slogan and announced a slogan competition on March 29.

“It is time for a new and fresh idea,” Interim Dean Bob Simpson said. “I think [the current slogan] has served well but has been in place long enough.”

The College of Business has had the slogan “Your Success is Our Business” for 20 years.

“The College is increasingly facing outward as our students, faculty and staff engage with businesses and their leaders throughout the region and beyond,” Simpson said. “This engagement not only benefits our students, but it benefits businesses by bringing them new ideas and insights. I see a new era for the college and hope our new slogan embraces that.”

The competition, with a $250 cash prize, runs through April 7. Submissions are open to anyone and will be accepted via [email protected]

Alexandra Pfost is a junior marketing major and member of the Student Government Association. She said the college is a shifting work environment.

“The college is diverse, well structured, and adaptable,” Pfost said. “The slogan should be a representation of those attributes combined.”

Sports Management major John Crist said his experience gave him absolute confidence to pursue a career.

“The knowledge and assistance provided here is great,” Crist said. “Maybe [the slogan] could be ‘Giving you the business to lead your career.”

Matt Price is a business development representative for Security America. Having graduated from Marshall in the fall, he believes the College of Business and its slogan should represent a “success environment.”

“To me, the College of Business is about building relationships and diligence,” Price said. “That, and how working with the professors can help anyone grow as a productive member of society.”

“I am excited to see what students will come up with,” Simpson said. “I continue to be impressed by the creativity they display and I’m sure I will see more evidence of it.”

Luke Carpenter can be contacted at [email protected]