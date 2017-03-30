Filed under NEWS

Police Blotter

Underage Drinking

At 10:58 p.m. March 17, Marshall University Police officers were called to Freshman South Residence Hall reguarding two possible cases of underage drinking. When officers arrived, two 18-year-old males were found sitting in the lobby with a smell of alcohol coming from their persons. Officers issued each subject an arrest citation for underage drinking.

Destruction of Plants

March 20, a complainant reported five plants had been destroyed on the south side of the football stadium. Estimated damage is valued between $250-$300 if the plants are unable to be salvaged. After reviewing video surveillance, officers found there were five subjects on bikes who uprooted the plants between 6:25 to 7:58 p.m. March 19. Officers tried to obtain video footage from nearby businesses, but the suspects remain unidentified.

Possession of Heroin

At 12:38 p.m. March 23, MUPD received a 911 call from a male stating a 35-year-old female had overdosed on the west side of the football stadium parking lot. EMS and fire were on scene providing medical treatment to the female. EMS administered Narcan to the female’s nasal cavities and she was revived. She was then transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital. A metal spoon with a small amount of a substance with the consistency of heroin was found on the passenger side of the vehicle. The suspect admitted to injecting heroin into both her right and left hands. She was issued arrest citations for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Destruction of Property

March 26, plants were again reported as being destroyed in the same area as the ones that were uprooted March 20. Three plants were pulled from the ground on the south side of the football stadium. There were no leads on the cameras and there are no suspects at this time.

Larceny

After attending a Marshall basketball game March 26, a victim and his family reported two iPhones were stolen from the glove compartment in their car. The car was parked in the football stadium parking lot and was unlocked at the time of theft. Video surveillance is being reviewed at this time.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]