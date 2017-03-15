Uncategorized Filed under NEWS

MU Sororities teach ladies how to protect themselves

The Marshall University Police Department taught a “crash course” lesson on self-defense Monday to participants of an event for women’s safety hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Delta Sigma Theta.

The event was meant to educate women about the importance of self-defense and to teach a few easy tactics as well.

Shakira Bowman, a psychology major, said women learning how to defend themselves is really important, especially on a college campus.

“Many students have night classes, leave late from the library or live off campus,” Bowman said. “Knowing that you can protect yourself is relieving. Revisiting the self-defense I learned two years ago was a good refresher and confidence builder that reminded me to always be aware of my surroundings.”

MUPD reminded the women in attendance that the campus officers are there to help and are just a call away in times of danger.

Adanne Gibbs, a communication disorders major, said planning for these kinds of situations is an important part of women being able to protect themselves.

“I feel more comfortable about the tools that help me to feel confident in how to protect myself,” Gibbs said. “Learning how to take care of myself helps me to feel empowered. Being aware of my surroundings puts me in a proactive environment at all times and I feel that it plays an important role in women’s empowerment.”

Marshall University’s on-campus help services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be found across the street from City National Bank on Fifth Avenue.

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]