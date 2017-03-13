The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under NEWS

New Young Life leaders announced

Karenann Flouhouse, ReporterMarch 13, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Young Life’s ministry is growing as they welcomed five new student leaders to their multiple outreach teams across the county.

The students met Sunday to celebrate the leadership appointments of Sadie Helmick and Ben O’Dell to the Marshall team, Emily Lewis to the Huntington High team, Emily Hershberger to the Huntington East Middle team and Bryan McGlone to the Huntington Middle team.

“I’m so excited. My whole family has gone to school here and I’m just excited to make an impact on this campus for Christ,” O’Dell, a freshman majoring in English education, said.

New leaders brought friends and parents with them to celebrate the night with cupcakes and confetti. As each new leader was announced, the area director, Brad Bucklad, and staff member, Alli Childers, showered each student with confetti from confetti cannons.

While Sunday was a party for new leaders, it is a long process to become a certified Young Life leader.

The first part of the process is an application, followed by an interview process. Bucklad said applicants will not receive an interview unless they are personally known by the staff at Young Life beforehand. This is to ensure the new leaders will be assigned to the schools and areas most beneficial to all and to ensure the call to ministry is true.

“We want to know that they have a growing healthy relationship with Christ,” Bucklad said. “A willingness to go into places that are hard, to befriend kids that maybe don’t have a lot of friends, or are pretty lost and hurting, knowing that eventually they might be able to share the gospel with them.”

After going through the interview process, it then becomes a question of placement. Young Life has outreach programs at both Cabell Midland and Huntington High School, as well as multiple middle schools in the city of Huntington and at Marshall University.

“We didn’t place a leader at Cabell Midland because we have five leaders [there] and it’s a pretty well rounded team,” Bucklad said. “There were other places we thought could use some help. Marshall University has 13,350 students; we could have 20 leaders at Marshall and it’s not enough.”

The leaders on campus are responsible for organizing the weekly Young Life large and small group meetings, social outings and tailgates.

Young Life’s weekly meetings are Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Harris Hall 134.

Karenann Flouhouse can be contacted [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Student body president, VP election debate
Student body president, VP election debate
Sorority selling cheeseburgers to fundraise for philanthropy

A Marshall University sorority is taking steps to help the community by raising funds for their philanthropy program. The Marshall sorority Delta Zeta...

W.Va. House of Delegates working to strengthen flood recovery efforts
W.Va. House of Delegates working to strengthen flood recovery efforts
Hoops for Hope score big for philanthropy

Alpha Xi Delta raised money for their philanthropy organization, Autism Speaks, during their Hoops for Hope basketball tournament Thursday at the Mars...

College of Business students collaborate in new Study Lounge

Future business leaders know it takes a wholesome work environment and teamwork to execute their strategy, or in this case, master their classes and g...