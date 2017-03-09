Filed under NEWS

SGA election candidates to debate for second time

The Marshall University Student Government Association’s election season is continuing Monday at noon in the Memorial Student Center for the second presidential debate.

Incumbent SGA President Matt Jarvis and Vice President Emily Kinner will go head to head with the Parlock brothers, Alex and running mate Daniel, once again.

The debate will be moderated by Tom Jenkins, news editor for The Parthenon and Kyra Biscarner, news director for WMUL-FM.

The first debate featured questions on the topics of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget cuts.

Both sets of candidates are excited for the election this semester and are looking forward to the next debate.

“I would love to see more student participation [in this next debate],” Jarvis said. “Getting more students at the debate is the number one goal.”

Jarvis also wants the students to emphasize the “how” in the aspects of their platforms.

“It is easy to say ‘well, we want to do x, y and z,’ but you have to have a plan and know how to do it,” Jarvis said.

The Parlocks are also ready for the next debate.

“Even though we were not that prepared for the last debate, hopefully we can get more people to come out, hopefully we can get more people interested in SGA and hopefully we get more people involved,” Alex Parlock said.

This final debate is planned to last about an hour. Students can submit questions to the panel during the event.

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at [email protected]