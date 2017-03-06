Filed under NEWS

Alpha Xi Delta’s Hoops for Hope shoots to help charity

Marshall University’s chapter of Alpha Xi Delta will be hosting Hoops for Hope at the Marshall University Rec Center Thursday.

Alpha Xi Delta’s Hoops for Hope will be a three-on-three basketball tournament in an effort to raise money for the chapter’s philanthropy, Autism Speaks, which, according to the organization’s website, works towards helping the needs of those with autism and their families.

Alpha Xi Delta’s Philanthropy Chair, Lakin Hitt, said this one event will lead into the rest of the events in April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

“We just started it I think last year and it’s just to raise money for Autism Speaks, leading up into our April events, which is Autism Awareness Month, and that just helps us get a foot on fundraising for all of the events in April,” Hitt said.

Alpha Xi Delta President Sasha Tackett said that it’s important for Marshall Greek life to hold events that deal with raising money for philanthropy.

“So, like, you just see everyone else’s philanthropy events so you know what they’re supporting and why they’re raising so much money,” Tackett said.

Hitt also said she thinks events like this are important for Marshall Greek life.

“Just to get more involved with each other overall and just to get to know each other, make more connections and raise awareness and support for all of the different philanthropies on campus,” Hitt said.

This is just one of the many different philanthropy fundraising events that Alpha Xi Delta is planning on doing throughout the course of this academic year. Earlier in the year the organization held the event “Taco ‘bout Philanthropy” as a fundraiser and they are planning on hosting many more throughout the remainder of the year.

“It’s gonna be at the Rec and we’re just hoping to get a lot of people to come and play for us like St. Mary’s, different high schools, all the fraternities and sororities on campus,” Hitt said.

Alpha Xi Delta’s Hoops for Hope event will be held on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and will cost between $30 to $35 depending on team size, and there will be a cash prize of $150 for the winners of the Hoops for Hope three-on-three basketball tournament.

