“A Night of Soul” at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse

Marshall University is hosting “A Night for Soul” Tuesday in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse experimental theater.

The bands featured are the Marshall Jazz Band and Groove Heavy from Charleston, West Virginia.

Alexis Tyson, double major in finance and economics, said this event will provide much needed entertainment for the students around midterms.

“Students need a chance to sit back and relax,” Tyson said. “I personally love jazz music because the flow of the instruments are so smooth and the lyrical portion can make you feel so many emotions.”

Before the event, Black Out Day essay contest winner Nigel Wallace will read his paper.

Wrapping up Black History Month, Tyson said the celebratory events this year have been the best so far since she’s been at Marshall.

“There has been an event every week, often several times a week in honor of Black History Month,” Tyson said. “Each event has been intentional and entertaining at the same time. I have really enjoyed planning and seeing the events be successful.”

Groove Heavy plays at multiple night clubs in the Charleston area and Tyson said they “set it off” every time.