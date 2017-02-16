Filed under NEWS

College of Business hosts lecture on interviewing

The third installment of the Marshall University College of Business lecture series Wednesday gave students insight on the interviewing process and tips for the experience.

Tony Martin and Joretta Comer gave the presentation. Martin works as the Director of Operations for State Electric Supply Company and is an adjunct professor at Marshall University.

Martin and Comer both gave a set of tips and tricks for people preparing to go through the interview process. Martin said he agreed to help with the event to help students with their future.

“It’s not really directly associated with academics, it’s associated with professional development,” Martin said.

Glen Midkiff, director of stakeholder engagement, was in charge of choosing Martin as one of the speakers at the lecture.

“Tony is an excellent speaker,” Midkiff said. “He has years of experience in working in the business world and he’s our president of our advisory board, and so that was one of the main reasons I wanted him to come talk to our students, and so the students could get to know him as well.”

Midkiff said hosting the lecture series gives the students who attend good opportunities and that it’s great to provide students with appropriate information so that they can get their certificate at the end of the lecture series.

“I think it’s important because it exposes students to real life situations,” Midkiff said. “These are people who hire and fire, like [Martin] said, employees and so I think it’s important for students to hear that experience and it gives them some knowledge what it’s like to work in the real world.”

