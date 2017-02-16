Filed under NEWS

Marshall students show love to scholarship donors

Students were given a chance to thank Marshall University donors Wednesday during Love A Donor Day at the Memorial Student Center.

Love A Donor Day was sponsored by the Marshall University Foundation as an event to recognize and thank the friends and family of Marshall University who provide financial support to current students. This event was a follow up to Thank A Donor Day held in the fall.

“Love A Donor Day is similar to Thank A Donor Day, which is held every fall,” said Kristin Rhodes, Program Director of Development Services. “We have this one in the spring so students that were awarded a scholarship midyear can come out and write a thank you note.”

If students were not able to attend or missed the Thank A Donor Day event in the fall, this was another opportunity to thank those supporting their path to higher education.

Participating students could fill out a valentine card sharing a thank you with a donor, while also taking a photo and grabbing some refreshments. Some students were also able to say a few words for a video being put together for the donors.

Erin Sears, a junior music multidisciplinary major, was one student who stopped by the table.

“It’s really important that we tell the people that we are getting money from how important they are to us,” Sears said. “I always want to stop by and let them know, even though I don’t know them personally, it is really important that we encourage and thank them for their donation.”

Donors are choosing to continue to be a part of the Marshall family and support the education of many students sometimes by providing scholarships.

“A lot of my education would not be possible without them,” Sears added.

To show her support, Sears wrote letters to two of her donors and took a picture with a sign reading, “Thank for your love of Marshall because it allows me to continue my love of music.”

“The donors really appreciate it anytime they can put a face to a name, it’s a big deal to them,” Rhodes said. “They enjoy hearing the students’ stories and understanding the obstacles they have overcome to get to Marshall and to obtain a higher degree. It’s really important to the donor to have that personal relationship and feel like they know the student and understand how their private gifts are playing a role.”

