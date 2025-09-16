Women’s Soccer opens conference play with a draw against Georgia Southern

Marshall Women’s Soccer battled to a 1-1 draw to open Sun Belt Conference play against Georgia Southern Sunday, Sept. 14

Both teams got on the board early with The Herd getting the first strike when Marcella Alves headed the ball into the back of the net during the 13th minute of the match.

During the 27th minute, the Eagles struck back to even the match 1-1 when a free kick bounced off a Herd defender into the net.

Marshall had 11 shots, with five being on goal, but the offense could not break through to break the tie.

“Credit to Georgia Southern for an amazing game. Really tough team to play at home in Statesboro,” head coach Rafa Simoes said. “I thought we trained well, and the first 25 minutes we did a really good job. I feel we also closed strong, and it was good to get a road point, and we now focus on ULM.”

Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth delivered five saves to keep the Herd at a draw and to prevent the Eagles from coming back with 20 total shots and six shots on goal to help preserve the tie.

“There’s now eight teams that have one point, and that just speaks to the parity from top to bottom of the league,” said Chris Adams, the Georgia Southern head coach. “There’s no easy games. We got a point, and obviously, we’d prefer to get three at home, but we’ll take the one point.”

Marshall sits third in Sun Belt East Division play with one conference point and a record of 4-2-1, while Georgia Southern sits at the bottom of the Sun Belt East Division with one conference point and a record of 2-5-2

The Herd will remain on the road and face the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks Thursday, Sept. 18, to continue conference play. The match will begin at 8 p.m.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].






