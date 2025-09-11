Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: 9/11 Days of Service

Phoenix Bishop, Photographer
September 11, 2025
Phoenix Bishop

On Sept. 11, 12 and 13, Marshall University will hold multiple memorial services and celebrations of United States service members and first responders in honor of the national tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001. 

This morning, students, service members and first responders were challenged to climb 2,200 steps at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Then, first responders and service members were served breakfast by student volunteers. Finally, students, service members and first responders participated in a memorial walk for Dr. Paul Ambrose that concluded with the dedication of a bench in his name.

Phoenix Bishop can be contacted at [email protected].

DSC_5743
Phoenix Bishop
All photos in this gallery were taken by Phoenix Bishop.

