Welcome back from President Brad Smith

Brad D. Smith, University President
August 11, 2025
Brad Smith (Courtesy of Marshall University)

Whether you’re returning to campus or just starting your journey at Marshall, I’m honored to welcome you home — to a place that’s meant a great deal to me and so many others who’ve come before you.

Fall at Marshall is always an exciting time. The campus comes alive with energy as new friendships form, long-anticipated reunions happen, and the promise of a new academic year takes shape. You’ll quickly find that Marshall is more than a university. It’s a community where you’re seen, supported and inspired to chase your boldest dreams.

At Marshall, we believe in the power of connection. And one of the best pieces of advice I can offer is to build relationships with your professors and advisors. They are not just experts in their fields, they are mentors, champions and guides who are deeply invested in your success. Get to know the staff members who work behind the scenes to make your experience the best it can be. And most of all, lean on your fellow students. Learn from each other, grow together and create memories that will last a lifetime.  

Your moment is now — and success here means more than just showing up. Go to class. Stay organized. Ask for help when you need it. From tutoring to counseling, we have resources to help you thrive — because no one walks this road alone. And while academics are central to your experience, the magic of college often happens outside the classroom. Join a club. Step into a leadership role. Try something new. Whether you’re on stage, on the field, or behind the scenes — get involved. This is how you find your passion, your people and maybe even your purpose.

This fall also marks a new era for Marshall Athletics. We’re proud to welcome Head Football Coach Tony Gibson and our new Athletic Director Gerald Harrison to the Herd. Their passion and vision for excellence are already inspiring, and I know they will lead with the kind of drive and determination that defines the Marshall spirit. I can’t wait to see you all in the Joan, cheering on our team and showing what it means to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

At Marshall, we don’t just prepare students for the future — we help them create it. Every step you take here shapes your future. Dream boldly, work hard and embrace every opportunity that comes your way.

Welcome home — let’s make this year unforgettable.

Go Herd!

