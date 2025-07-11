A Q&A on queer identity in Appalachia: Inside TJ West’s ‘Country Road Romance’

Released on June 1, TJ West’s “Country Road Romance” follows the love story of Jared Russell and “Hollywood golden boy” Charlie Garrett. Set largely in Huntington, West Virginia, the novel takes readers on a journey through Appalachian landscapes and culture, exploring themes of queer identity and the complex dynamics of life in the Mountain State.

After the book’s release, Managing Editor Kaitlyn Fleming sat down with West to delve into the inspiration behind the novel, the LGBTQ+ space in West Virginia and what future literary aspirations are to come from the Marshall alum.

How did you decide to write this book, and more importantly, how did you decide there was a story that needed to be told?

I was actually here in Huntington a couple of years ago when we had the Appalachian Queer Film Festival here in Huntington, and I was thinking, ‘Wow, wouldn’t this festival make a great setting for a romance?’ I thought this would be a great opportunity to come to terms with my Appalachian queer identity and that is why this story is so important. Appalachia has a piece of my heart, and I think it really needs these kinds of queer romances set in West Virginia and the story emerged. I used romance to address some of the bigger issues that people who live here and what I call ‘Appalachian expats’ also deal with.

A quote from the book that stood out to me was, “If you love writing and do it for any length of time, you are a writer.” How did you develop your writing process for a romance novel?

I have been writing in one form or another ever since I did my PhD in English, so I wrote a dissertation which is a very different kind of book. My partner said, ‘Well, if you love writing, why don’t you write a book?’ It took me a long time to find my way to romance. I’ve made Appalachia and queerness sort of cornerstones of my writerly identity. It occurred to me, finding my way to romance and other escapist genres was really powerful because even though they offer you this escape from the everyday, they also have a real power. These characters are grappling with weighty issues of home, family and self acceptance and that’s the power of escapism. They take us out of the world but they also offer this vision of what the world might be.

You contradict typical Appalachian stereotypes in this book, such as referring to Jared’s parents as “simple country people” versus “rednecks.” How do you hope your book impacts what it means to be from Appalachia?

I think what I want people to take away is that it can be difficult and sometimes frustrating to be a queer person both in Appalachia but also, as I said, as an Appalachian expat. However, I think there’s a vibrant, powerful, queer and allied community in places like Huntington. There is sort of this burgeoning queer community in Appalachia and in West Virginia specifically. There is so much queer life and joy and love here, and I think that’s something it took me a long time to realize, and I hope my book shows that queer love can flourish in Appalachia. I think there is something powerful and unique about setting up an openly queer life in West Virginia and I really wanted to capture that in the novel.

A large portion of the book takes place here in Huntington. How do you think Huntington has evolved to be accepting of those in the LGBTQ+ space and what work still has to be done?

When I was at Marshall, we did have the LGBT office. I know that is no longer the case, which makes me angry as a proud alum and proud supporter of the office – that is the demerit. So, on the other hand, I do think there is a vibrant queer community here, especially at the used book stores. Specifically, Cicada Books, Booktenders, The Inner Geek, or Broadway Books in Ashland have fostered an environment with so much queer joy. I love that there is Huntington Pride, and the work that City Councilwoman Ally Layman does locally. I love seeing these queer voices that are not leaving the state, not leaving Huntington and are proudly fighting, advocating and making progress. I think sometimes we let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I try to do the opposite and let the good shine through and celebrate those victories.

How do you think the book will resonate with readers local to Huntington?

One of the things that people have said who have read it is that it is cool to go to the spaces I mentioned, and one comment specifically said, ‘He really captured the different areas of Huntington.’ I think the scene where Jared goes to the Memorial Fountain will resonate with a lot of folks, especially if you are from Huntington. There’s something almost sacred or spiritual about the fountain. I came here in 2002 and was swept up by this mid-sized city that still has this vibrant atmosphere 20 years later that really enchants me. I wanted to capture both Huntington of the past and present with Jared’s experience in the town. I hope the people who read it see something of themselves and see things about Huntington that are worth celebrating.

Is there a character in the book you relate to the most, and if so, why?

With Jared, I obviously relate to the struggling writer parts of his character. Jared’s conflicted feelings about his family and himself and where he stands in life in West Virginia—the sort of complicated psychology and conflicted feelings about himself is really where I feel the most connected. As for Charlie, he has been struggling with the: ‘Do I want to be more involved in Appalachia? Do I want to cut myself off?’ It’s too painful to see the lurch toward reactionary politics and the novel presents that it’s worth fighting for even if you don’t live there. It’s worth fighting for and writing about and making it a core part of who you are, because to cut yourself away from that is really damaging. That’s something that Jared has to come to terms with, as does Charlie. I think that all writers will say that writing is therapy and writing is healing.

You said you saw bits and pieces of yourself in Charlie and Jared, but is there a life lesson that you learned from either character along the way that you weren’t expecting?

I did not expect to be grappling with my own conflicted opinions about my Appalachian origins. I had honestly just thought about letting Appalachia rot, which is just my own honesty. I realized that was just reactionary on my part and it was deep from hurt, anger, frustration and sadness, too. But what I learned in this is that I had a big emotional breakthrough from writing this book. That’s the power of writing deeply personal fiction. What began as a whimsical Appalachian romance became something deeply resonant than I ever expected which is why I find writing so powerful. That’s why I will not use AI because I would not deny myself the opportunity to do that deep digging emotionally and psychologically that I think really good writing requires.

Now, is there a particular experience or person whose influence shines in the book?

This book was inspired by the Appalachian Queer Film Fest, thinly disguised as the Mountain State Queer Film Festival in the oak. Jared’s parents Joyce and Doug are inspired by my parents to some degree, Marla is inspired by my grandmother and Hannah, Jared’s cousin is inspired by my own cousin. With the family, I wanted this novel to be a love letter to West Virginia, but specifically to my family because a lot of romance stories have side characters that are friends, and I wanted to turn that on its head a bit and have family, since that’s such an essential part of so many in Appalachia.

For a bit of fun, if Country Road Romance had a playlist, what songs do you think would be on it?

Well, obviously, Jared and Charlie bond over Patsy Cline, so “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces,” as well as “Faded Love” which they both refer to. Also, maybe unexpectedly, some Brad Paisley, who is from the same region in the Northern Panhandle as myself. “Whiskey Lullaby” is perfect for those mourning moments where Jared is driving away in the third-act breakup. Also, some Reba, Josh Turner, Faith Hill, Patty Loveless—of course Shania Twain—or really anything that is a ‘90s country. That’s what I’m listening to when I write these unapologetic romances; it just gets you in the mindset.

Your debut novel only recently came out. However, what is next for you in the writing space?

In December of this year, my next Appalachian-inspired “romantasy” called “Hearts of Blood and Stone,” fictionalizing the relationship between Virginia and West Virginia, will be coming out. In this setting, the Dominion is this powerful empire that utilizes ore as its technological motivation undergirds its whole system. They send one of their noble family members named Titus Orestes to the province—AKA West Virginia—to rule over it and help the governor there, but he ends up falling in love with Aemond Smelter, who is a miner and separatist, who has been planning to assassinate Titus. I would say this next project is like “The Hunger Games” meets “Song of Achilles.” Then, in late 2026, there will be a romance coming out where a country music star meets a pop music star that decides to save a failing performing arts center in upper West Virginia. It’s very exciting to make Appalachia the centerpiece of my literary identity, which I have fully embraced and am loving every minute of it.

