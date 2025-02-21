Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Wildfires delay resentencing hearing for Menendez Brothers

Sarah Davis, Executive Editor
February 21, 2025
Lyle Menendez, left confers with brother Erik during a court appearance, April 2, 1991 in Beverly Hills, California. Lawyers for the brothers won another delay of a preliminary hearing while they seek a state Supreme Court opinion on whether an alleged murder confession is protected by doctor-patient privilege. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Kitty. Nearly 30 years later, the infamous pair is now set to enter the courtroom in late March after their original January date was rescheduled due to raging wildfires in California.

Lyle (57) and Erik (54) have both been incarcerated in the California Department of Corrections since 1996. The brothers have maintained claims of abuse from their parents throughout their trials and prison sentences. 

The case gained new, loud attention with the Netflix documentary, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” that came out in September 2024. The series offered audiences a dramatized retelling of the brothers’ crimes. 

One month later, George Gascón, former Los Angeles County district attorney, recommended the brothers be resentenced. 

Story continues below advertisement

Since the original prosecution of the Menendez brothers more than nearly three decades ago, our office has gained a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence,” Gascón said during the October 2024 press conference. “We recognize that it is a widespread issue impacting individuals of all gender identities, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support all victims as they navigate the long-lasting effects of such trauma.”

This led to a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 30 and 31, which was then pushed back due to major wildfires in the region.

Newly elected DA Nathan Hochman moved the hearing back in order to properly prepare for the historic dates.

“The extension is due to the impact of the recent wildfires on the extensive preparations required for the hearings,” his office said in a statement.

The hearing will take place on March 20 and 21 at the Van Nuys Courthouse in LA County. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on both dates. 

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
Potential Spruce Knob name change sparks controversy
McInerney dedicated 40 years of service to the university.
Former students, colleagues remember Professor Margie McInerney
In a poll conducted by The Parthenon out of 126 participants, 85% said they did not support the removal of DEI materials from Marshall’s websites.
Students express frustration about DEI revisions
Title IX presented students with tips and tricks to deal with heartbreak.
Heartbreak and healing: Title IX provides student support
Courtesy of Teanna Stubbs.
Marshall student urges for action amid flood damage in WV
More in SPOTLIGHT
Co-Owner Taylor Strickland Chambers photographed in front of Austin's at the Market.
Huntington Hotspots: Austin's Ice Cream - A sweet family legacy
Cabell County Courthouse during the President's Day protest.
Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse
Zelideth Rivas
After Office Hours: Zelideth Rivas
Patrick Morrisey giving his first State of the State Address. Photo by Will Price, West Virginia Legislative Photography.
Morrisey gives first State of the State Address
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
More in Staff
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
Storefront of Now Hear This.
Now Hear This forms essential part of music scene near campus
Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.
Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal