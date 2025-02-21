Wildfires delay resentencing hearing for Menendez Brothers

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Kitty. Nearly 30 years later, the infamous pair is now set to enter the courtroom in late March after their original January date was rescheduled due to raging wildfires in California.

Lyle (57) and Erik (54) have both been incarcerated in the California Department of Corrections since 1996. The brothers have maintained claims of abuse from their parents throughout their trials and prison sentences.

The case gained new, loud attention with the Netflix documentary, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” that came out in September 2024. The series offered audiences a dramatized retelling of the brothers’ crimes.

One month later, George Gascón, former Los Angeles County district attorney, recommended the brothers be resentenced.

“Since the original prosecution of the Menendez brothers more than nearly three decades ago, our office has gained a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence,” Gascón said during the October 2024 press conference. “We recognize that it is a widespread issue impacting individuals of all gender identities, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support all victims as they navigate the long-lasting effects of such trauma.”

This led to a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 30 and 31, which was then pushed back due to major wildfires in the region.

Newly elected DA Nathan Hochman moved the hearing back in order to properly prepare for the historic dates.

“The extension is due to the impact of the recent wildfires on the extensive preparations required for the hearings,” his office said in a statement.

The hearing will take place on March 20 and 21 at the Van Nuys Courthouse in LA County. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on both dates.

