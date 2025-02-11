Cabell County Public Library to support local outreach

Public libraries remain an essential cornerstone of local communities, according to the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library.

Pat Pierce, member of the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library, says she believes the free services provided by the library are important for the local community.

“The idea is that it’s something that’s free; they can come in, they can check out all they need, all they need is a library card for whatever their needs are,” Pierce said.

The library’s outreach program helps connect people with local programs that meet their specific needs.

“On the second floor, we have the outreach center where people can go, and they refer those who have certain needs to go to local programs, telling them where they need to go and giving them something to take with them,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the importance of public libraries was proven when the community showed up to support the library against proposed budget cuts.

“We had an issue with the education department going to take some of the money away, and there was such a backlash about that,” Pierce said. “It showed how important the libraries are and that people recognize that.”

Breana Bowen, the executive director of the Cabell County Public Library, said public libraries are more important than ever.

“Libraries are more than ever cornerstones of our communities,” Bowen said. “We are one of the last true free spaces where people can go to learn, grow, connect, meet new people and have access to tons of free programs.”

She also said people from the local community continue to rely on libraries for many different needs.

“A lot of people depend on us for a variety of things,” Bowen said. “All the way from help with social services, to filling out job applications, to getting documents notarized or even learning how to knit – you name it. We try to meet the community where they are and help people.”

Bowen also said the library’s access to free and open information from a variety of sources is essential for maintaining a healthy democracy.

“We have information to all and a plethora of knowledge and resources,” Bowen said. “If there is a background, we try to have it. We don’t censor; we leave it all up to the individual. That’s what we are. We’re a longstanding institution that protects information, and it’s sacred to us.”

Bowen and Pierce both said the library helps bridge the Appalachian digital divide by providing technology to those who may not have access to it.

“There are a lot of people who don’t have internet access at home or who don’t have cell phones or computers, so they come into our facilities to use those technologies,” Bowen said.

“On the second floor, you can use their laptops, and you can do any work that you might need to do online, so you have access to that,” Pierce said.

Bowen also highlighted the importance of their social service referral program.

“We also have social service, a department where people can come and find access to food, clothing, shelter and utility assistance,” Bowen said. “We’re really proud of that.”

Bowen said Marshall students who are interested in obtaining a library card can do so with proof of identification and proof of residence.

“They need their driver’s license or any other proof of identification,” Bowen said. “We do ask that students bring in a piece of mail with their local address, whether that’s a dorm or off-campus. With that, we can get them a card, and everything is free.”

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].






