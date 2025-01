The Marshall University women’s basketball team lost a home game 47-54 against Southern Miss at the Cam Henderson Center on Sunday, Jan 26. Despite a 26 point effort by Senior Aislynn Hayes, the team was unable to keep up with the pace of the Golden Eagles. Up next, the Thundering Herd travel to Conway, S.C. for an away matchup at Coastal Carolina.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

