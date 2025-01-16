Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. James Madison University

Wade Sullivan and Trista Honaker
January 16, 2025
Photos by Wade Sullivan
11525_ WBB vs JMU (2)
Photos by Trista Honaker

The Marshall University women’s basketball team lost against James Madison University 65-93 on Wednesday, Jan 15. Junior CC Mays led all scorers with 24 points.

01152025_wbbvsjmu-01
Photos by Wade Sullivan

