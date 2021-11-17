CAB throws Paint and Sip to celebrate Fountain Ceremony

Campus Activities Board hosted a Paint and Sip for students to enjoy refreshments, relieve stress and meet new people Wednesday.

“Students paint different themes depending on current trends, student feedback or special events”, said CAB, a student-run organization on Marshall campus. “Today’s event started four years ago because we wanted an event that led up to the Fountain Ceremony. We found it to be a popular theme and one that had a special meaning.”

Paint and Sip events have always been popular for students.

“It was upsetting, not being able to host this event in huge groups due to the pandemic,” said CAB. “However, by following the university COVID guidelines, we are able to have this event for students and that makes us happy. We want to get students out of their rooms and build networks with us and other students around campus.”

This was the last Paint and Sip of the semester; however, there will be more next semester for students to enjoy.

“We are defiantly wanting to plan more of them for the spring semester. We also hope to maybe start new and different kinds of a events as well,” said CAB.

For more information about Paint and Sip or to see more events visit the Marshall University calendar or email CAB at [email protected].