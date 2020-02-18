Parthe-Pet: Gabbie

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This is Gabbie. She is a sugar glider and comes to campus when the weather is warm. She really loves her friends in SGA. She likes to be in her pouch and loves to be fed grapes. She can’t wait to come back to campus when the weather gets warm again this spring!

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.