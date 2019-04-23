Parthe-Pet: Sophie
This is Sophie, she was named after the famous Golden Girl, Sophia Petrillo! Trust us, her personality matches. She’s very friendly and a very happy girl. She loves to run in the park and destroy every toy she’s ever owned. Stay Golden!
Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.
