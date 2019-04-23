The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under OPINION, Parthe-Pet

Parthe-Pet: Sophie

April 23, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Parthe-Pet: Sophie

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This is Sophie, she was named after the famous Golden Girl, Sophia Petrillo! Trust us, her personality matches. She’s very friendly and a very happy girl. She loves to run in the park and destroy every toy she’s ever owned. Stay Golden!

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under OPINION

Movie review: ‘Dragged Across Concrete’

“Dragged Across Concrete” follows two cops, Brett Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and Anthony Lurasetti (Vince Vaughn). After an act of public assault costs...

GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Enjoying the sweeter things in life
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Enjoying the sweeter things in life
EDITORIAL: Earth more important than economy
EDITORIAL: Earth more important than economy
EDITORIAL: Assange prosecution sends dangerous message to truth-tellers
EDITORIAL: Assange prosecution sends dangerous message to truth-tellers
Parthe-Pet: Baby
Parthe-Pet: Baby

Other stories filed under Parthe-Pet

Parthe-Pet: Baby
Parthe-Pet: Baby
Parthe-Pet: Tippy
Parthe-Pet: Tippy
Parthe-Pet: Beast
Parthe-Pet: Beast
Parthe-Pet: Ivy
Parthe-Pet: Ivy
Parthe-Pet: Maggie
Parthe-Pet: Maggie
Navigate Left

  • OPINION

    Movie review: ‘Dragged Across Concrete’

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    COLUMN

    GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Enjoying the sweeter things in life

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: Earth more important than economy

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: Assange prosecution sends dangerous message to truth-tellers

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    OPINION

    Parthe-Pet: Baby

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    COLUMN

    GINGERS’ GUIDE TO: Being redheads

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    OPINION

    Jena’s Creative Corner: Carnival Craze

  • OPINION

    ‘Hellboy’ Review

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    OPINION

    Parthe-Pet: Tippy

  • Parthe-Pet: Sophie

    COLUMN

    SMIRL MEETS WORLD: Finding joy in small things

Navigate Right